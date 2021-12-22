LGI Homes is Now Selling Upgraded Homes in Las Vegas Market

LGI Homes is Now Selling Impressive, Upgraded Homes in Las Vegas Market Upgraded Homes for Sale in Desirable Las Vegas Location

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of its newest community in the Las Vegas market, Skyline. Priced from the $300s, this new-construction neighborhood offers a lineup of two-story homes with spacious bedrooms, two-car garages and a multitude of included upgrades.

Located in the highly-desirable Henderson area, homebuyers seeking tranquil living with quick access to nearby entertainment will have their expectations satisfied at Skyline. Multiple parks, exceptional shopping and dining and all the excitement that the city has to offer are located close by. Clark County Wetlands Park, the 25-acre Cowabunga Bay Water Park and the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall are just a few sites to be enjoyed within ten minutes of the community.

LGI Homes is building single-family homes ranging from three to four bedrooms with two-and-a-half bathrooms and thousands of dollars’ worth of upgrades included. Offering upstairs bonus lofts, walk-in closets and two-car garages with full driveways, homeowners have an abundance of space to call their own.

LGI Homes at Skyline incorporates the CompleteHome™ package in every new home built, including thousands of dollars’ worth of upgrades built right in. These impressive upgrades are found throughout the home and are what make these retreats move-in ready. Stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, upper-wood cabinets with crown molding detail and Moen® faucets are what residents can look forward to in the heart of the home. Smart-home technology provides modern convenience and is showcased with the programmable thermostat, a USB compatible outlet in the kitchen and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener.

For more information on Skyline, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 892-2464 ext 553 or visit LGIHomes.com/Skyline.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

