BAKERSFIELD, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the opening of a new section at Morningstar Ranch, its first community in Bakersfield. This community offers single story homes in a highly sought after area and is a quick 10-minute drive to downtown Bakersfield.

“We are proud to provide the opportunity of homeownership in Bakersfield. Morningstar Ranch is a special community tucked away in a unique area. We have successfully sold out of all of our previous phases and are excited to again have the opportunity to change people’s lives with the new section,” said Mike Durham, VP of Operations for Southern California.

Ideally located just off CA-178 in Bakersfield, Morningstar Ranch places homebuyers near the center of it all. Enjoy an exceptional community situated close to all of the exciting attractions, major employers, incredible dining and shopping opportunities that downtown Bakersfield has to offer. Just minutes from the community is Mesa Marin Sports Complex and City in the Hills Park where residents can spend the day at one of the sports fields and courts or enjoy a picnic and take in the gorgeous scenery. Additionally, Morningstar Ranch is nestled near Kern River and Lake Ming, offering a variety of exciting activities for those who enjoy the water.

LGI Homes offers an impeccable lineup of move-in ready, single-story homes at Morningstar Ranch, boasting hand-selected interiors and upgrades, as well as exceptional curb appeal. These new homes range from three to five bedrooms, each showcasing desirable layouts including spacious master suites, abundant storage space, covered front porches and patios, and chef-ready kitchens. Every new home comes outfitted with the coveted LGI Homes CompleteHome™ package, giving you a plethora of designer upgrades at no additional cost. This incredible package includes an abundance of upgrades to the kitchen, such as 36” upper cabinets with crown molding, Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology, a full set of stainless-steel appliances and recessed lighting. Other upgrades included are designer light fixtures throughout the home, two-tone interior paint, high ceilings and 2” faux wood blinds.

New homes at Morningstar Ranch start in the $440s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 883-9404 ext 385 or visit LGIHomes.com/MorningstarRanch.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

