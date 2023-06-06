Liberty Shores by LGI Homes features three to five bedroom floor plans with two and three bathrooms. The Estero II by LGI Homes has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and an open-concept layout.

LABELLE, Fla., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced further expansion into the Fort Myers area with the opening of Liberty Shores, located in LaBelle.

Liberty Shores by LGI Homes offers a special opportunity for homebuyers looking for an affordable home in a growing location. At Liberty Shores, buyers have a selection of six floor plans to choose from, ranging in size from 1,270 square feet to just over 2,200 square feet, with up to five bedrooms and three bathrooms. These spacious, one-story homes feature open layouts with modern kitchens, large family rooms and attached garages. Each of the newly constructed homes is move-in ready and built with designer upgrades included as part of LGI’s CompleteHome™ and CompleteHome Plus™ packages, both of which are offered on new homes built within this outstanding community. These highly sought-after upgrades include chef-ready kitchens equipped with a full suite of stainless-steel kitchen appliances by Whirlpool®, a programmable thermostat, recessed ENERGY STAR LED lighting and Low-E double-pane windows.

At Liberty Shores, homeowners enjoy being shoreside to the Caloosahatchee River. With easy access to FL-78, commuters are quick to get to and from Fort Myers for business or additional entertainment opportunities.

New homes at Liberty Shores start in the mid-$300s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 921-7791 ext 208 or visit LGIHomes.com/LibertyShores.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 64,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

