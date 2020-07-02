LGI Homes Opens New Community in San Antonio

The spacious Driftwood plan is available at Savannah Place! The Driftwood plan is a stunning 5-bedroom home that features a modern, open layout, a host of included upgrades and more.

SAN ANTONIO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the opening of a new community in San Antonio, Texas, Savannah Place .

Ideally located off I-10 and Loop 1604, just east of downtown San Antonio, is LGI Homes’ brand-new community, Savannah Place. Homeowners at this community have the unique opportunity to enjoy the atmosphere of countryside living with convenient access to the city’s exciting attractions and incredible employment opportunities.

“We are excited to expand the LGI Homes presence in San Antonio,” said Parker Scott, Division President for the company’s Central Division. “Spacious, affordable homes paired with record-low interest rates make Savannah Place a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for San Antonio homebuyers.”

LGI Homes is building five highly sought-after single-family home plans in this community, ranging in size from 1,246 square feet with three bedrooms to just over 2,500 square feet with five bedrooms. Every new home constructed in this community comes with a thoughtfully designed layout and a host of impressive upgrades. Each home at Savannah Place is equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package showcasing modern designs and energy-efficient features, all included at no additional cost. The upgrades in every LGI home at Savannah Place include a full suite of Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, oversized wood cabinetry with crown molding, a programmable thermostat, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and more.

Within the community, LGI Homes will be constructing a neighborhood park. Estimated to be completed in 2021, this new park will include a splash pad, a children’s playground and picnic areas, in addition to miles of walking paths throughout the community.

Homes for sale within this community start in the high-$180s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Savannah Place information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. To schedule a tour or learn more, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 694-1895 ext 703.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35e3faea-0eff-44c1-bbec-a2bcc85859a7