LGI Homes Opens New Community in the Albuquerque Market

Jardin De Belen features one-story, new-construction homes from the $280s

The Vera Cruz plan at Jardin De Belen by LGI Homes LGI Homes at Jardin De Belen offers new, move-in ready homes loaded with upgrades in Belen, NM. Pricing starts from the high-$200s.

ALBUQUERUE, N.M., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Jardin De Belen, its newest community in the Albuquerque market. Located near Los Lunas, in the town of Belen, this new community showcases 213 brand-new single-family homes, all one-story and loaded with upgrades.

“We are excited to continue our growth in Belen, where the demand for homeownership remains very strong. We are offering brand-new floor plans that have never been built before and were designed specifically for Jardin De Belen. Sitting atop a plateau with amazing mountain views, this community features rural living, but is also conveniently located near local shopping and offers quick access to I-25 and Albuquerque,” said Dallas Murphy, LGI Homes New Mexico Vice President of Operations.

Situated only three miles from the New Mexico Railrunner Express station in Belen, Jardin de Belen provides a commuter-friendly location where homeowners can easily reach employment and entertainment opportunities in Albuquerque and Los Lunas. The community also provides easy access to other local amenities, including a variety of local parks, grocery stores, restaurants, a museum, and recreation center.

Surrounded by mountain views, homeowners will love living in this peaceful new community where they may choose from five different floor plans, ranging in size from three to five bedrooms. Each home comes fully equipped with LGI Homes’ highly sought-after CompleteHome™ interior package, featuring upgraded finishes like sprawling granite countertops, a full suite of Whirlpool® stainless appliances, cabinets with crown molding, and more. In addition to the upgraded interiors, every home at Jardin De Belen includes a two-car garage, exterior coach lighting, a fully fenced back yard, and a welcoming covered front porch.

New homes at Jardin de Belen start in the $280s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (833) 873-4725 ext 45 or visit LGIHomes.com/JardinDeBelen.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

