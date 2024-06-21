Brand-New Homes in Villa Rica start in the $330s

Allatoona by LGI Homes at Conners Landing The three-bedroom, two-bath Allatoona features flexible living area and an incredible, upgraded kitchen.

ATLANTA, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced its newest community in the Atlanta market, Conners Landing at Mirror Lake , located in the charming town of Villa Rica. Homeowners will fall in love with the community, its amenities and all that Villa Rica has to offer.

Located just minutes from the beloved Mirror Lake Golf Club and downtown Villa Rica, residents of Conners Landing at Mirror Lake will never run out of things to do! Inside the community, Conners Landing at Mirror Lake will boast a beautiful park that will feature a children’s playground, pavilion, grills and benches (scheduled to open in Fall 2024).

“Opening a new community in Villa Rica has been truly amazing. The city’s growth, fueled by its closeness to Atlanta, provides an unparalleled opportunity for a better quality of life,” stated Mark Murti, Vice President of Sales at LGI Homes.

Homes in Conners Landing at Mirror Lake range from 1,601 to 2,231 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. Homes within this community are fitted with the CompleteHome™ package. Granite countertops, energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, stunning white wood cabinets with crown molding, recessed lighting and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener are just a few of the remarkable upgrades that come included at no additional cost.

Homes within this community are priced from the $330s. Homebuyers can schedule an appointment or stop by the sales center Monday-Sunday from 8:30 am to 7:00 pm. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 850-6686 ext 148 or visit LGIHomes.com/ConnersLandingatMirrorLake .

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com. www.LGIHomes.com .

