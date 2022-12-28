The Hartford by LGI Homes at The Meadows at Prince George The Hartford floor plan provides a flexible layout featuring a chef-ready kitchen, a large flex room off the entryway, and four generously sized bedrooms each with their own walk-in closet.

NORTH PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced further expansion into the Richmond market with the opening of its newest community, The Meadows at Prince George.

Located just twenty-five miles south of Richmond, near I-295 and I-95, The Meadows at Prince George provides easy access to grocery stores, shopping, fantastic dining opportunities and an array of amenities. Minutes from the community, residents have a variety of incredible parks to explore including Hopewell Riverside Park, The James River National Wildlife Refuge and Powell’s Creek Nature Trail. In addition to these fantastic area amenities, homeowners will enjoy a 4-acre community park featuring a children’s playground and picnic pavilion.

At The Meadows at Prince George, LGI Homes has unveiled a brand-new collection of one and two-story, single-family homes. These four spacious floor plans range in size from 1,506 square feet to 2,358 square feet. With up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these new homes showcase layouts and design features that today’s modern homebuyer is searching for. Open floor plans, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, large family rooms, game rooms, flex rooms and lush front yard landscaping are just a sampling of the desirable design elements found at The Meadows at Prince George. In addition, each and every home is equipped with the CompleteHome™ package. This package showcases an incredible assortment of included upgrades such as a chef-ready kitchens with energy-efficient stainless steel kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, 36” upper cabinets with crown molding, luxury vinyl plank flooring, an undermount kitchen sink and so much more.

“With the opening of The Meadows at Prince George, we are excited to expand our presence further into the Richmond market,” said Jef Yarbrough, division president. “The new homes available at The Meadows at Prince George provide homebuyers in the North Prince George area with an incredible selection of affordable, move-in ready opportunities that offer the space, upgrades and amenities they desire.”

With brand-new homes, a convenient location and family-friendly amenities, The Meadows at Prince George is the perfect community for homebuyers looking to purchase a beautiful, new home at an affordable price. Pricing for these new homes starts from the mid-$300s. To learn more about the new homes for sale at this community and to schedule a private tour, homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 790-3017 ext 96 to learn more.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11bbcdd4-fbd2-45f3-baa3-553efc06be24