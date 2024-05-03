The Townhomes at The Village at Whiskey Ridge The Village at Whiskey Ridge by LGI Homes offers new, move-in-ready townhomes located near I-5 in Marysville.

MARYSVILLE, Wash., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of The Village at Whiskey Ridge, a new community located in Marysville, Washington. The new community is situated 5 miles east of I-5 and less than a mile from WA-9, providing commuters access to major employment centers and attractions in Marysville, Everett and Bellevue. The Village at Whiskey Ridge features family-friendly amenities and an incredible lineup of move-in-ready townhomes at some of the most affordable prices in the area.

“We have 51 lots here in Marysville, and we are just down the street from one of the most successful communities in our history in Washington, Kembers Court. We are in the middle of an area that is growing. With five other builders selling homes within 1 mile of our community, LGI Homes at The Village at Whiskey Ridge is the most affordable. We have three- and four-bedroom homes available for our customers starting in the $560,000 range, with all upgrades included in that price. The community offers incredible views of the Puget Sound, a neighborhood park, dog park and basketball court. We have exceeded expectations by selling over 20 homes since we opened at the end of February,” said Zachary Penrod, VP of Sales of LGI Homes’ Washington division.

LGI is unveiling six new floor plans at The Village at Whiskey Ridge, ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,890 square feet, with up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The spacious two-story homes feature open layouts with modern kitchens, large family rooms, private owner retreats, flex rooms and attached garages. Each of the newly constructed townhomes at The Village Whiskey Ridge is move-in ready and built with designer upgrades included as part of LGI’s CompleteHome Plus™ package. Premier upgrades include chef-ready kitchens equipped with a full suite of stainless steel kitchen appliances by Whirlpool®, quartz countertops and modern white cabinets topped with crown molding. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, 2-inch faux wood blinds and ceiling fans add comfort and style. Additional energy saving features included in every home are programmable thermostats, recessed ENERGY STAR LED lighting and Low-E double-pane windows.

The Village at Whiskey Ridge places homeowners in the center of it all. This community is commuter-friendly and provides easy access to employers in Everett such as Boeing and the U.S. Navy, as well as downtown Seattle, which is only 45 minutes away. The Village at Whiskey Ridge residents will enjoy ultimate convenience with a variety of grocery stores and retailers located within miles of the community. Excellent schools, restaurants and healthcare providers are also just around the corner from this new community.

The spacious new townhomes at The Village at Whiskey Ridge are priced from the $550s For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 837-7599 ext 315 or visit LGIHomes.com/TheVillageatWhiskeyRidge.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

