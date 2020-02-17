LGI Homes Opens New Community with Brand-New Home Designs Near Richmond

The Anna by LGI Homes at NewMarket The charming Anna floor plan includes 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a formal dining room and an impressive master bedroom.

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced further expansion into the Richmond area with the grand opening of its newest community, NewMarket, in Midlothian, Virginia.

At NewMarket , LGI Homes will unveil a brand-new collection of one- and two-story single family homes. These six never-before-seen floor plan designs range in size from 1,704 square feet to just over 2,720 square feet. With up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these new homes are designed with the needs of the customer in mind. Open floor plans, centrally located family rooms, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, lofts, game rooms and professionally landscaped front yards are just a sampling of the highly sought-after design characteristics found at NewMarket. In addition, each and every home is equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package. This luxuriously curated package showcases upgraded features such as stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, designer light fixtures, 2” faux wood blinds throughout the home, beautiful ¾ lite front doors and an enhanced landscaping package.

“LGI Homes offers Richmond-area home shoppers an unbelievable opportunity to purchase an affordable brand-new home with the opening of NewMarket,” said Paul DiConsiglio, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes’ Mid-Atlantic division. “With direct access to both SR-288 and US-60, NewMarket residents can be in downtown Richmond in a matter of minutes. In addition, the world-class amenities of this community are simply unbeatable.”

NewMarket provides homeowners with easy access to highly rated schools, fantastic shopping, a plethora of dining options and Richmond’s best entertainment destinations. Additionally, this family-friendly community is home to a variety of onsite amenities including two state-of-the-art amenity centers, a fitness center, two resort-style pools, a children’s playground, walking trails, tennis courts and a dog park.

LGI Homes will host a grand opening event with one-day-only new home discounts at NewMarket on Mar. 7, 2020. Pricing for these new homes starts from the $390s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 885-8914 ext 635 to reserve their appointment at the event.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

