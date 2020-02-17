Breaking News
Home / Top News / LGI Homes Opens New Community with Brand-New Home Designs Near Richmond

LGI Homes Opens New Community with Brand-New Home Designs Near Richmond

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The Anna by LGI Homes at NewMarket

The charming Anna floor plan includes 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a formal dining room and an impressive master bedroom.

The charming Anna floor plan includes 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a formal dining room and an impressive master bedroom.

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced further expansion into the Richmond area with the grand opening of its newest community, NewMarket, in Midlothian, Virginia.

At NewMarket, LGI Homes will unveil a brand-new collection of one- and two-story single family homes. These six never-before-seen floor plan designs range in size from 1,704 square feet to just over 2,720 square feet. With up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these new homes are designed with the needs of the customer in mind. Open floor plans, centrally located family rooms, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, lofts, game rooms and professionally landscaped front yards are just a sampling of the highly sought-after design characteristics found at NewMarket. In addition, each and every home is equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package. This luxuriously curated package showcases upgraded features such as stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, designer light fixtures, 2” faux wood blinds throughout the home, beautiful ¾ lite front doors and an enhanced landscaping package.

“LGI Homes offers Richmond-area home shoppers an unbelievable opportunity to purchase an affordable brand-new home with the opening of NewMarket,” said Paul DiConsiglio, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes’ Mid-Atlantic division. “With direct access to both SR-288 and US-60, NewMarket residents can be in downtown Richmond in a matter of minutes. In addition, the world-class amenities of this community are simply unbeatable.”

NewMarket provides homeowners with easy access to highly rated schools, fantastic shopping, a plethora of dining options and Richmond’s best entertainment destinations. Additionally, this family-friendly community is home to a variety of onsite amenities including two state-of-the-art amenity centers, a fitness center, two resort-style pools, a children’s playground, walking trails, tennis courts and a dog park.

LGI Homes will host a grand opening event with one-day-only new home discounts at NewMarket on Mar. 7, 2020. Pricing for these new homes starts from the $390s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 885-8914 ext 635 to reserve their appointment at the event.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a43dd56-14c6-466b-b40f-5f77f764cbb9

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.