Hidden Valley Farm features an incredible lineup of single-family homes from the $480s

Chatfield plan by LGI Homes LGI Homes at Hidden Valley Farm offers new, move-in ready homes near an abundance of amenities in Severance, CO. Pricing starts from the $480s.

DENVER, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of a new section at Hidden Valley Farm, an exceptional community located near Fort Collins. This breathtaking neighborhood offers new-construction homes in a peaceful community near an abundance of local parks, shopping and dining establishments, and entertainment options.

“We are excited to open a brand-new section at Hidden Valley Farm. Our new-construction homes have everything you’re looking for – extra space, all-inclusive upgrades, and excellent curb appeal. From the moment you enter the community, you feel right at home,” said Kevin Wolf, Vice President of Operations in Colorado.

LGI Homes offers a stunning lineup of one- and two-story homes at Hidden Valley Farm, each exuding character and charm. These new homes range from cozy three-bedroom plans with open-concept layouts, to spacious five-bedroom plans with additional living areas and room to host guests. Every new home is outfitted with the LGI Homes CompleteHome™ package, giving you an array of upgrades at no additional cost. Upgrades include a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances in the kitchen, along with sprawling granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed ENERGY STAR lighting, and USB outlets to charge your phone. Every detail was carefully considered and designed with today’s modern homebuyer in mind, including additional storage closets, centrally located laundry rooms, and large windows to allow natural light to flow in.

Hidden Valley Farm is in arm’s reach of everyday conveniences and adventures. Within the community, residents will love the park that features a picnic area complete with grills, open green space, a children’s playground, and swings. Just outside of the community there is a plethora of parks to explore the great outdoors, including Boardwalk Park on Windsor Lake.

New homes at Hidden Valley Farm start in the $480s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 285-8966 ext 494 or visit LGIHomes.com/HiddenValleyFarm.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

