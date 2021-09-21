LGI Homes Opens New Section at Vacek Country Meadows in Richmond, Texas

Homebuilder offers move-in ready homes priced from the $240s in a highly desirable location in Fort Bend County

The Blanco plan at Vacek Country Meadows by LGI Homes LGI Homes at Vacek Country Meadows offers new, move-in ready homes and family-friendly amenities in Richmond, Texas. Pricing begins in the $240s.

RICHMOND, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the company’s return to Vacek Country Meadows in Richmond, Texas, where the builder is constructing an additional 168 single-family homes priced from the $240s. Homeowners at Vacek Country Meadows enjoy move-in ready homes equipped with LGI’s CompleteHome™ package and a private neighborhood situated near I-69, TX-99 and the Sam Houston Tollway.

“Vacek County Meadows offers a tremendous value to buyers in Fort Bend County. Our homes are competitively priced and include the designer upgrades that families are looking for,” said Brian Batten, president of LGI Homes’ Houston division. “In addition to incredible local amenities, the neighborhood’s commuter-friendly location offers easy access to a huge selection of employers and attractions located west of Houston near Sugar Land, Katy and the Medical Center.”

Residents at Vacek Country Meadows enjoy relaxed living in a serene, natural setting with proximity to a variety of shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation. The community is zoned to public schools in the highly regarded Needville Independent School District and is located minutes away from Kroger Marketplace, H-E-B, Walmart Supercenter and the Brazos Town Center, which offers brand-name retail stores and restaurants including Target, Marshall’s, Academy and Starbucks. Opportunities for outdoor activities nearby are endless, with Brazos Bend State Park, Oyster Creek Park and Seabourne Creek Nature Park offering fishing, hiking, playgrounds, horseback riding, camping and more minutes from the community.

The new homes at Vacek Country Meadows showcase attractive design characteristics such as modern kitchens overlooking spacious family rooms, private owner’s retreats with walk-in closets, flex rooms with French doors and covered back patios. The one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,600 square feet.

Each home at Vacek Country Meadows features the exclusive CompleteHome™ suite of enhancements from LGI Homes, granting homebuyers the style and value they desire in their new home. The fully upgraded kitchens come equipped with a full suite of Whirlpool brand kitchen appliances, granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink with extra deep basin, Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology and spacious wood cabinets with crown molding. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, LED flush-mount ENERGY STAR lighting and chrome hardware add a designer touch throughout the spacious interiors. Brick exteriors, professional landscaping and backyard fences add curb appeal and value to the incredible new homes featured at Vacek Country Meadows.

New homes in this community start in the $240s and quick move-in opportunities are available. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 779-4600 ext. 265 or visit LGIHomes.com/VacekCountryMeadows.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

