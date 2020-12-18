LGI Homes Unveils an Innovative and Reimagined New Website

Experience our New LGIHomes.com

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the launch of a reimagined and innovative website that enables our customers to find their perfect home in the perfect location.

“We are excited to launch our newly designed website,” said Rachel Eaton, LGI Homes’ Chief Marketing Officer. “We have thoughtfully enhanced our online presence to meet the rapidly evolving digital expectations of our customers by designing features to better assist them in finding their dream home.”

The new website has a refreshed, modern design that includes interactive elements and beautiful video and photography that capture the lifestyle opportunities available within each LGI Homes community. Customers will enjoy an elevated experience with the ability to search for their dream home in more than 100 LGI communities across the nation, explore each community’s unique amenities, schedule a tour at the community of their choice, and much more.

“The goal of our new website was to deliver an industry-leading user experience throughout every stage of our buyer’s journey,” Eaton added. “The result is a beautiful, responsive website that focuses on our customers’ needs and delivers an enhanced experience across all platforms and devices. Users of the new website can now easily locate valuable information about our homes and communities through an intuitive experience while gaining a better connection to our LGI Homes brand.”

LGIHomes.com provides homebuyers the opportunity to do more research on their new home from the comfort of their current one, and ultimately fulfill their dream of homeownership.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

