LHC Group announces response and efforts to confront COVID-19 virus

LAFAYETTE, La., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases across the U.S., LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) has established an internal multi-disciplinary COVID-19 task force to organize resources and coordinate efforts as the company joins the nation’s healthcare industry in confronting the virus.

As a leading national provider of in-home healthcare, LHC Group’s first priority is the health, safety, and well-being of its employees, patients, and the communities it serves across the country. To that end, the company is closely following instruction and guidance as issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in helping provide a united front against COVID-19.

In accordance with the latest CDC recommendations, the company has initiated pre-screening and protection protocols for all 32,000 employees this week, and is working to ensure its workforce is as well-supplied as possible with the personal protection equipment and supplies needed to perform effectively.

“As the CDC has previously stated, the home environment is the best setting for the isolation and recovery of patients exposed to or currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19,” said Dr. Benjamin Doga, LHC Group’s lead medical director. “For more than two decades, LHC Group’s home healthcare providers have dealt with infectious diseases as part of their everyday duties. Home health clinicians are highly skilled and experienced in providing physician-led care in the home setting and are uniquely positioned to help patients, families, communities, the healthcare industry, and our nation effectively deal with the control of infectious diseases like COVID-19.”

“We are working proactively to continue providing the knowledge, education, and resources our workforce needs to help protect themselves and our patients from unnecessary risk,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country. In 2019, the company was named to the inaugural Forbes list of “America’s Best-in-State Employers.”