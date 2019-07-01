LHC Group Continues Commitment to Clinical Quality With Addition of Tricia Nguyen as Chief Medical Officer

Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Tricia Nguyen, MD

LAFAYETTE, La., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced today that Tricia Nguyen, MD, has joined the company as executive vice president and chief medical officer (CMO). Dr. Benjamin Doga, who had previously served part time in the role, will transition to lead medical director.

As a member of the executive leadership team and CMO, Dr. Nguyen is responsible for providing strategic leadership and serving as a medical expert for LHC Group. She will serve as the organization’s primary clinical advisor with shared accountability for advising strategic direction and overall revenue and earnings growth.

Dr. Nguyen was most recently a managing partner with Perla Health, a healthcare consulting firm. Previously, she served as senior vice president, Clinically Integrated Networks, and CEO, Commonwealth Health Network, for Inova Health Systems from April 2017 to September 2018. Her experience with other health systems includes senior leadership roles at Texas Health Resources (2013 – 2017), and at Banner Health Network (2011 – 2013).

Dr. Nguyen also has extensive experience in managed care, having served as vice president and CMO for BCBS of Kansas City (2010 – 2011), senior medical director, clinical operations, for BCBS of Florida – Jacksonville (2009 – 2010), and market medical officer and vice president for Humana (2005 – 2008). She also served as chair, Department of Emergency Medicine at Menorah Medical Center and as an emergency medicine physician at Independence Regional Health Center and Alegent Mercy Hospital (2000 – 2005).

Dr. Nguyen received her Bachelor of Science from Creighton University School of Pharmacy in 1992, her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Missouri at Columbia School of Medicine in 1996, and her Medical Management Executive MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2005. She is board-certified in internal medicine, board-eligible in pediatrics, and a licensed doctor in Arizona and Texas.

Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s chairman and chief executive officer, noted: “Since our founding 25 years ago, LHC Group has remained a clinically driven company that strives to be best in class in quality, efficiency, and patient satisfaction. Our senior leadership team is exceptionally deep and comprised of leading clinicians, operators, and healthcare professionals with a wealth of experience in in-home healthcare, hospitals and health systems, managed care, and state and federal government.

“Recruiting Dr. Nguyen to our team is in keeping with our clinical tradition, and a big win for our organization. She will be instrumental in working with us to accelerate the creation of clinically integrated networks, support our ongoing managed care initiatives, and ensure that our clinical quality and patient satisfaction measures continue leading the industry.”

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country. In 2019, the company was named to the inaugural Forbes list of “America’s Best-in-State Employers.”

