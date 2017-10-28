BEIJING (Reuters) – The former Communist Party secretary of China’s Jiangsu province, Li Qiang, has been named the top party official in Shanghai, replacing Han Zheng who last week joined the elite Politburo Standing Committee, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Baseball: LA break Houston’s home spell, even World Series - October 29, 2017
- Dodgers beat Astros to level World Series at 2-2 - October 29, 2017
- Xi ally Li Qiang named Shanghai party boss: Xinhua - October 29, 2017