Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx was allegedly assaulted near her home in Chicago this weekend, according to court records.

The suspect, 34-year-old William Swetz, is charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and aggravated battery in a public place, according to Fox 32.

Swetz allegedly shouted an insult at Foxx and nearly hit her with hs vehicle as he drove by. Foxx reportedly responded with a hand gesture, at which point Swezt reversed his vehicle and thr

[Read Full story at source]