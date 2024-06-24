Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx was allegedly assaulted near her home in Chicago this weekend, according to court records.
The suspect, 34-year-old William Swetz, is charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and aggravated battery in a public place, according to Fox 32.
Swetz allegedly shouted an insult at Foxx and nearly hit her with hs vehicle as he drove by. Foxx reportedly responded with a hand gesture, at which point Swezt reversed his vehicle and thr
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump camp hits back after CNN host cuts feed, slams debate moderator’s ‘history of anti-Trump lies’ - June 24, 2024
- Illegal immigrant linked to Morin rape, murder by earlier assault of 9-year-old girl: cops - June 24, 2024
- Donald Trump has picked his running mate and they will be at Thursday’s debate - June 24, 2024