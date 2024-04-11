Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley announced Thursday that she will not seek another term, setting up a high-stakes fight for control of the battleground state’s highest court.
Bradley, who is part of the court’s 4-3 liberal majority, said she felt confident she could win a fourth 10-year term but that it was time to “pass the torch.” Her term will end July 31, 2025.
