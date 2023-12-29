Witnesses say people climbed on to vehicle to gather petrol after tanker overturned on roadsideMore than 40 people have been killed and dozens badly burned when a petrol tanker exploded in central Liberia, the country’s chief medical officer has said.Witnesses said people clambered on to the lorry to try collect petrol leaking from its tank after it crashed and tipped into a ditch along a road in Totota, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the capital Monrovia on Tuesday. Continue reading…

Read Full Story