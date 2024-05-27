The Libertarian Party nominated political activist Chase Oliver as its nominee for president at its convention Sunday, rejecting former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s longshot bids for the party’s nomination.

Oliver secured the nomination in the seventh round of voting after sitting in second place for the first five rounds. He received nearly 60% of the vote in the final round, finally clearing the 50% threshold required for victory, with his final oppo

[Read Full story at source]