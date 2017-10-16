Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. September 2017 Update

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Below is the September 2017 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)
|Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
|Monthly Update
|Ticker: ASG
|September, 2017
|Investment Approach
|Fund Style: All- Cap Growth
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each
|Investment Managers:
|Weatherbie Capital, LLC
|Small-Cap Growth
|Congress Asset Management Company, LLP
|Mid-Cap Growth
|Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
|Large-Cap Growth
|Top 20 Holdings at Month-End
|(28.7% of equity portfolio)
|(Rank from previous month)
|1
|J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (1)
|2.0
|%
|2
|IPG Photonics Corp. (2)
|1.9
|%
|3
|FirstService Corp. (3)
|1.7
|%
|4
|Wayfair, Inc., Class A (4)
|1.6
|%
|5
|Visa, Inc., Class A (6)
|1.5
|%
|6
|Signature Bank (5)
|1.4
|%
|7
|The Middleby Corp. (11)
|1.4
|%
|8
|Stamps.com, Inc. (19)
|1.4
|%
|9
|Salesforce.com, Inc. (7)
|1.4
|%
|10
|Alphabet, Inc., Class C (12)
|1.4
|%
|11
|Facebook, Inc., Class A (9)
|1.3
|%
|12
|FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (18)
|1.3
|%
|13
|XPO Logistics, Inc. (29)
|1.3
|%
|14
|Cerner Corp. (20)
|1.3
|%
|15
|Ebix, Inc. (31)
|1.3
|%
|16
|Paylocity Holding Corp. (15)
|1.3
|%
|17
|The Priceline Group, Inc. (14)
|1.3
|%
|18
|Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (8)
|1.3
|%
|19
|Ecolab, Inc. (13)
|1.3
|%
|20
|Chegg, Inc. (21)
|1.3
|%
|Holdings are subject to change.
|Monthly Performance
|Performance
|NAV
|Market Price
|Discount
|Beginning of month value
|$5.34
|$4.97
|-6.9
|%
|Distributions
|–
|–
|End of month value
|$5.48
|$5.23
|-4.6
|%
|Performance for month
|2.62%
|5.23%
|Performance year-to-date
|21.77%
|33.45%
The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying
investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the
total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the
value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is
trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.
Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees
Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than
Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of
|Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)
|Total
|$147.3
|Equities
|$144.8
|Percent Invested
|98.3%
|Sector Breakdown (% of equity
portfolio)*
|Information Technology
|32.4%
|Consumer Discretionary
|19.1%
|Health Care
|16.3%
|Industrials
|14.0%
|Financials
|6.1%
|Real Estate
|3.6%
|Consumer Staples
|3.5%
|Materials
|3.1%
|Energy
|1.9%
|Total Market Value
|100.0%
|*Based on Standard & Poor’s and MSCI Barra
Global Industry Classification Standard
(GICS).
|New Holdings
|Holdings Liquidated
|Allegion PLC
|Equifax, Inc.
|SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|Foot Locker, Inc.
|STERIS PLC
|Manhattan Associates, Inc.
