Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. September 2017 Update

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying

investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the

total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the

value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is

trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount. Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees

and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past

performance cannot predict future investment results. Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than

the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that

shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate

significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of

principal. Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of

capital. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s

investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. If a

distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a Section 19(a) notice of the

best estimate of its distribution sources at that time. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization

(for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.