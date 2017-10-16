Breaking News
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. September 2017 Update

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Below is the September 2017 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

         
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Monthly Update
  Ticker: ASG September, 2017
Investment Approach  
     
Fund Style: All- Cap Growth 
     

Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each
with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap)selected and
continuously monitored by the Fund’s Investment Advisor.
     
   
   
   
     
Investment Managers:     
  Weatherbie Capital, LLC      
  Small-Cap Growth       
  Congress Asset Management Company, LLP      
  Mid-Cap Growth       
  Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP      
  Large-Cap Growth       
     
     
     
Top 20 Holdings at Month-End       
  (28.7% of equity portfolio)      
  (Rank from previous month)      
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (1) 2.0 %    
IPG Photonics Corp. (2) 1.9 %  
FirstService Corp. (3) 1.7 %  
Wayfair, Inc., Class A (4) 1.6 %  
Visa, Inc., Class A (6) 1.5 %  
Signature Bank (5) 1.4 %  
The Middleby Corp. (11) 1.4 %  
Stamps.com, Inc. (19) 1.4 %  
Salesforce.com, Inc. (7) 1.4 %  
10  Alphabet, Inc., Class C (12) 1.4 %  
11  Facebook, Inc., Class A (9) 1.3 %  
12  FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (18) 1.3 %  
13  XPO Logistics, Inc. (29) 1.3 %  
14  Cerner Corp. (20) 1.3 %  
15  Ebix, Inc. (31) 1.3 %  
16  Paylocity Holding Corp. (15) 1.3 %  
17  The Priceline Group, Inc. (14) 1.3 %  
18  Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (8) 1.3 %  
19  Ecolab, Inc. (13) 1.3 %  
20  Chegg, Inc. (21) 1.3 %  
  Holdings are subject to change.    
 

 
Monthly Performance  
Performance NAV Market Price Discount
Beginning of month value $5.34   $4.97   -6.9 %
Distributions          
End of month value $5.48   $5.23   -4.6 %
Performance for month   2.62%     5.23%    
Performance year-to-date   21.77%     33.45%    

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying


investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the
total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a  market price; the
value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above  the NAV the Fund is
trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees
and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past
performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than
the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that
shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate
significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of
principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of
capital. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s
investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. If a
distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a Section 19(a) notice of the
best estimate of its distribution sources at that time. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization
(for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

 

       
Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)    
Total $147.3               
Equities $144.8      
Percent Invested 98.3%    
     
Sector Breakdown (% of equity
portfolio)*		      
Information Technology   32.4%  
Consumer Discretionary   19.1%  
Health Care   16.3%  
Industrials   14.0%  
Financials   6.1%  
Real Estate   3.6%  
Consumer Staples   3.5%  
Materials   3.1%  
Energy   1.9%  
Total Market Value   100.0%     
*Based on Standard & Poor’s and MSCI Barra
Global Industry Classification Standard
(GICS).		      
       
New Holdings     Holdings Liquidated
Allegion PLC   Equifax, Inc.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.   Foot Locker, Inc.
STERIS PLC   Manhattan Associates, Inc.     
        
CONTACT: The Liberty All-Star Funds
1-800-241-1850
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
