Liberty Military Housing Celebrates Real Estate Management Excellence

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

San Diego, CA, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Military Housing (LMH), on behalf of Lincoln Military Housing, announces that it has been named the Institute of Real Estate Management’s (IREM – San Diego Chapter) Accredited Management Organization (AMO) of the Year for 2021.

IREM’s AMO accreditation for property management companies sets an uncommon standard for conduct and client service that is still unmatched today. Only 560 firms currently hold the prestigious accreditation – making them truly sought after by property owners and investors worldwide. Earning the accreditation reflects LMH’s dedication to employee development. Liberty Military Housing will achieve AMO status in 2022. 

Each year, IREM awards property management professionals who have demonstrated a commitment to the industry and have made positive impacts on their communities are recognized with the ARM award. Awarded the Accredited Residential Manager (ARM) of the Year Award is LMH’s Southwest Navy District Manager, Na-Tasha Mobley. 

“I am proud of Na-Tasha Mobley, a Southwest Navy Region District Manager, not only for her contributions to the organization and team members but also for her impact on the residential management industry as a whole, as an Accredited Residential Manager for IREM in San Diego,” said Jasmine Alarcon, Director of Operations, Southwest Navy Region.

Both awards are presented by the San Diego Chapter of  IREM and reflect LMH and our team members’ dedication to serving military residents.  

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (LMH), formerly known as Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. LMH provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards.

LMH was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) contract with the parent company, Lincoln Property Company. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

About IREM

For over 85 years, our members have made us the world’s strongest voice for all things real estate management. Almost 20,000 leaders in commercial and residential management call this home for education, support and networking. Our CPM®, ARM®, ACoM, and AMO® certifications are internationally recognized symbols of ethical leadership and a well-managed property. And our tools deliver decades of on-the-job know-how to help members get even better at what they do. Put simply – IREM and its members are here to elevate the profession. If you know real estate management, come get to know us. irem.org

