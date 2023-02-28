Daniel Turkin Regional Vice President at Liberty Military Housing

Southwest Navy Team ASYMCA event on the USS Midway in San Diego, CA.

San Diego, California, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Military Housing has collaborated with local military family support programs for years to better support the military community. The Armed Services YMCA recently announced the appointment of Daniel Turkin, the Regional Vice President of Southwest Navy, to the Board of Management on the Governance Committee. In his role with Liberty, he oversees all aspects of operations for 12,800 military family homes in Southern and Central California and Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada.

The ASYMCA is an independent, national non-profit association of the YMCA in the USA. They are dedicated to serving active duty military service members and their families. They are the oldest military support organization in the United States and have established 23 affiliate partners. Their nationally and locally tailored programs and services for the nation’s troops and their families are offered at no or low cost and require no dues or membership fees.

“We at Liberty have supported the Armed Services YMCA for years and are proud of the partnership we have built, sponsoring community events and programs and supporting the military community. The ASYMCA directly supports the families that we serve at Liberty every day. It gives me great pride to now personally serve with the ASYMCA and continue to support this organization, as well as represent Liberty as a partner with the ASYMCA.” Daniel Turkin, Regional Vice President, Liberty Military Housing.

At Liberty Military Housing, it is our mission to provide exemplary service to our military service members and their families. One way we do so is to collaborate with military services in communities near our housing locations to provide wrap-around support to our residents.

ABOUT

Liberty Military Housing, formerly known as Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. Liberty provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership.

Daniel Turkin

Southwest Navy Team

