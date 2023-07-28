2023 Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets were $187.1 million at quarter end.

Asset quality is excellent with zero nonperforming assets at quarter end.

Total deposits increased to $ 140.5 million at quarter end.

Net interest margin of 2.51% for the second quarter.

Tangible book value per share increased to $7.68 at quarter end.

POULSBO, Wash., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW) (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Liberty Bank today announced earnings of $18 thousand for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $165 thousand reported in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. In the first six months of 2023, net income was $27 thousand, compared to $204 thousand the same period in 2022.

Total assets increased to $187.1 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $186.0 million at June 30, 2022. Net loans totaled $138.6 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $139.8 million at March 31, 2023 and $144.8 million a year ago. Loan demand has tapered off compared to a year ago and was impacted by loan payoffs.

Asset quality improved during the quarter, with no non-performing assets as of June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses totaled $1.25 million as of June 30, 2023, and was 0.90% of total loans outstanding. The Company recorded a loan loss recovery of $18 thousand during the quarter. The Company recorded a $50 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a $30 thousand provision in the first quarter of 2023 and a $75 thousand provision in the second quarter of 2022 as a result of improved credit metrics and performance.

Total deposits increased to $140.5 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $139.1 million at March 31, 2023 and decreased compared to $164.5 million a year earlier. Non-interest bearing demand accounts represented 30.9%, interest bearing demand represented 18.0%, money market and savings accounts comprised 26.6% and certificates of deposit made up 24.5% of the total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2023.

“Deposit growth and pricing remained an industrywide challenge during the second quarter, and we have not been immune to the effects of the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy. Consistent with the rest of the banking industry, we experienced net interest margin contraction during the quarter due to pressure on funding costs,” said Rick Darrow, Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are taking actions to position our balance sheet to mitigate net interest margin compression and anticipate benefitting from rising interest rates in the near term. In addition, we continue to look for opportunities to grow our client base and take advantage of recent market disruptions.”

The Company’s net interest margin was 2.51% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.62% for the preceding quarter, and 3.28% for the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, the net interest margin was 2.56%, compared to 3.13% for the first six months of 2022.

Total non-interest income was $130 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $36 thousand in the second quarter a year ago. The year-over-year 258% increase was primarily due to an increase in referral income. For the first six months of 2023, non-interest income increased to $260 thousand, compared to $105 thousand for the first six months of 2022, an increase of $ 155 thousand or 147%.

Total noninterest expense was $1.27 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $76 thousand, or 6.0%, from the second quarter a year ago. Compensation and benefits costs increased by $37 thousand, or 5.0%, over the prior year quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company opened its new headquarters in Poulsbo. The banking center is in a desirable location in Poulsbo and is large enough to accommodate future growth for the bank well into the next decade. Occupancy costs increased by 12.0% from prior quarter of last year. Year-to-date, total noninterest expense decreased $20 thousand, or 1.0%, to $2.5 million, over the same period in 2022.

Capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with a total risk-based capital ratio at 15.48% substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements. The tangible book value per share was $7.68 at quarter end, compared to $7.45 a year earlier.

The Company reported the level of uninsured deposits at quarter end was approximately 29% at June 30, 2023, compared to 27% three months earlier, excluding the collateralized portion of public deposits.

“Our brand of community banking is being well received in the markets that we serve, and we will continue to work to create value for our shareholders and our customers,” said Darrow. “Ultimately, we are proud to have created the ability to provide shareholders greater access to liquidity and increased market value transparency. With a strong capital position, a diversified balance sheet, ample liquidity and excellent credit quality, we believe we have a solid foundation upon which to continue to improve our financial performance.”

About Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.

Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Liberty Bank, a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington. The Bank began operations June 11, 2009, and operates a full-service branch in Poulsbo, WA in addition to a loan production office in Bellevue, WA. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to predominantly small and middle-sized businesses and individuals in and around Kitsap and King counties. The Bank is subject to regulation by the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). For more information, please visit www.libertybanknw.com. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in June 2022. For information related to the trading of LBNW, please visit www.otcmarkets.com .

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Three Month Change Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 One Year Change Year to Date June 30, 2023 Year to Date June 30, 2022 One Year Change Interest Income Loans $ 1,783 $ 1,686 6 % $ 1,508 18 % $ 3,469 $ 2,854 22 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 82 41 100 % 16 402 % 123 27 362 % Securities 114 110 4 % 90 26 % 224 180 24 % Total interest income 1,979 1,856 7 % 1,614 23 % 3,835 3,061 25 % Interest Expense Deposits 515 425 21 % 74 596 % 940 134 600 % Other Borrowings 352 308 15 % 100 253 % 660 201 229 % Total interest expense 867 733 18 % 174 399 % 1,600 335 378 % Net Interest Income 1,112 1,123 -1 % 1,441 -23 % 2,234 2,726 -18 % Provision for Loan Losses (50 ) 30 -267 % 75 -167 % (20 ) 90 -122 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,162 1,093 6 % 1,366 -15 % 2,254 2,636 -14 % Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 18 15 18 % 11 55 % 33 24 39 % Other non-interest income 112 115 -3 % 25 353 % 227 81 179 % Total non-interest income 130 130 -0 % 36 258 % 260 105 147 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 720 693 4 % 683 5 % 1,412 1,444 -2 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 158 141 12 % 141 12 % 299 291 3 % Other operating expenses 391 359 9 % 368 6 % 752 748 1 % Total non-interest expenses 1,269 1,193 6 % 1,193 6 % 2,463 2,483 -1 % Net Income Before Income Tax 23 12 97 % 209 -89 % 35 258 -87 % Provision for Income Tax (5 ) (2 ) 97 % (44 ) -89 % (7 ) (54 ) -87 % Net Income $ 18 $ 9 97 % $ 165 -89 % $ 27 $ 204 -87 %

BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Three Month

Change June 30,

2022 One Year

Change Assets Cash and due from Banks $ 2,352 $ 2,574 -9 % $ 4,381 -46 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 12,674 9,468 34 % 4,524 180 % Securities 23,069 23,793 -3 % 24,769 -7 % Loans 139,844 141,085 -1 % 146,375 -4 % Allowance for loan losses (1,252 ) (1,284 ) -2 % (1,615 ) -22 % Net Loans 138,592 139,801 -1 % 144,759 -4 % Premises and fixed assets 6,615 6,689 -1 % 5,580 19 % Accrued Interest receivable 642 644 -0 % 618 4 % Intangible assets 52 59 -11 % 78 -33 % Other assets 3,107 2,429 28 % 1,316 136 % Total Assets $ 187,104 $ 185,457 1 % $ 186,026 1 % Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits Demand, non-interest bearing $ 43,382 $ 42,214 3 % $ 52,799 -18 % Interest Bearing Demand 25,288 23,733 7 % 38,042 -34 % Money Market and Savings 37,339 36,643 2 % 59,974 -38 % Certificates of Deposit 34,476 36,485 -6 % 13,700 152 % Total Deposits 140,486 139,074 1 % 164,516 -15 % Total Borrowing 33,415 33,407 0 % 8,884 276 % Accrued interest payable 238 108 120 % 72 232 % Other liabilities 365 413 -11 % 348 5 % Total Liabilities 174,504 173,002 1 % 173,820 0 % Shareholders’ Equity Common Stock 1,638 1,633 0 % 1,627 1 % Additional paid in capital 13,081 13,038 0 % 13,004 1 % Retained Earnings (1,501 ) (1,519 ) -1 % (1,863 ) -19 % Other Comprehensive Income (619 ) (697 ) -11 % (562 ) 10 % Total Shareholders’ Equity 12,600 12,455 1 % 12,206 3 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 187,104 $ 185,457 1 % $ 186,026 1 %