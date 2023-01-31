2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Highlights:

Net income was $136 thousand, or $0.08 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, with net interest income of $1.35 million.

Net income for the year was $526 thousand, with net interest income of $5.56 million.

Total assets increased 10.2% year-over-year to $193.0 million.

Total loans decreased 0.9% in the fourth quarter and increased 21.2% from the prior year.

Net interest margin of 3.11% for the fourth quarter and 3.18% for the year.

Nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 0.34%.

POULSBO, Wash., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW) (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Liberty Bank today announced earnings of $136 thousand for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $271 thousand, compared to the $135 thousand loss reported in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net income increased $306 thousand, or 139%, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company generated a return on common shareholders’ equity of 4.41% and a return on assets of 0.30%, compared to 6.02% and 0.40%, respectively, in the immediate prior quarter. For the year 2022, return on common shareholders’ equity was 4.36%, and return on assets was 0.29%, compared to 1.77% and 0.212%, respectively, in 2021.

“Our fourth quarterly results were a strong end to what was a monumental year on several measures,” said Rick Darrow, Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. “We generated positive operating results for the fourth quarter, and delivered one of the most profitable years in the Company’s history for the full year 2022, reflecting the dedicated effort put forth by all of our employees. As we look to 2023, our focus remains on improving the financial performance of the Company, while continuing to meet the needs of our community.”

“Earlier this month, we held the grand opening of our new headquarters in Poulsbo,” Darrow continued. “The banking center is in a desirable location in downtown Poulsbo and is large enough to accommodate future growth for the bank well into the next decade. This new space will add to the energy and momentum that we have generated over the last several years.”

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.11% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.35% for the preceding quarter, and 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021. “Higher yields on earning assets during the quarter were more than offset by the increase in deposit costs, resulting in net interest margin compression during the quarter,” said Darrow. For the year, the net interest margin was 3.18%, compared to 3.48% for 2021.

Total assets increased 10.2% to $193.0 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $175.1 million at December 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a $25.5 million increase in loans receivable funded by deposits, increased borrowings, and a reduction in short-term investments.

“Like other financial institutions, we experienced a decrease in deposit balances during the quarter, as deposit pricing pressures persist and customers are seeking higher yields,” said Darrow. Total deposits decreased 6.3% to $141.8 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $151.2 million a year earlier and decreased 9.3% compared to $156.3 million at September 30, 2022. Total demand deposits decreased $5.3 million, or 10.4%, from December 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing demand accounts represented 32.6%, interest bearing demand represented 16.9%, money market and savings accounts comprised 28.5% and certificates of deposit made up 22.1% of the total deposit portfolio at December 31, 2022.

At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets remained low at $659 thousand, or 0.34% of total assets, corresponding to a single borrower relationship. The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.24 million as of December 31, 2022, and was 0.85% of total loans outstanding. The Company recorded a $40 thousand provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a $60 thousand provision in the third quarter of 2022 and a $315 thousand provision in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total non-interest income was $45 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $78 thousand in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in non-interest income was due to lower fee income earned on brokered mortgage loans in 2022. For the year 2022, non-interest income totaled $193 thousand, compared to $314 thousand for 2021.

Total noninterest expense was $1.17 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $237 thousand, or 16.8%, from the fourth quarter a year ago. The Company’s efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2022 improved to 83.9%, compared to 90.7% for the same period one year ago. Compensation and benefits costs decreased by $271 thousand, or 30.0%, over the prior year quarter primarily due to lower staff count. For the year 2022, total noninterest expense decreased $843 thousand, or 14.7%, to $4.89 million, compared to $5.73 million in 2021.

Capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with total risk-based capital substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements. The tangible book value per share was $7.51 at quarter end, compared to $7.59 a year earlier.

About Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.

Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Liberty Bank, a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington. The Bank began operations June 11, 2009, and operates a full-service branch in Poulsbo, WA in addition to a loan production office in Bellevue, WA. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to predominantly small and middle-sized businesses and individuals in and around Kitsap and King counties. The Bank is subject to regulation by the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). For more information, please visit www.libertybanknw.com. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in June 2022. For information related to the trading of LBNW, please visit www.otcmarkets.com .

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended

Dec 31, 2022 Quarter Ended

Sept 30, 2022 Three Month Change Quarter Ended

Dec 31, 2021 One Year Change Interest Income Loans $ 1,708 $ 1,568 9 % $ 1,561 9 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 19 22 -13 % 8 148 % Securities 103 102 1 % 84 23 % Total interest income 1,830 1,692 8 % 1,653 11 % Interest Expense Deposits 239 104 128 % 60 300 % Other Borrowings 242 104 134 % 121 100 % Total interest expense 481 208 131 % 181 166 % Net Interest Income 1,349 1,483 -9 % 1,473 -8 % Provision for Loan Losses 40 60 -33 % 315 -87 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,309 1,423 -8 % 1,158 13 % Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 15 15 -1 % 14 4 % Other non-interest income 30 28 6 % 64 -53 % Total non-interest income 45 43 4 % 78 -43 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 634 694 -9 % 906 -30 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 152 142 7 % 136 12 % Other operating expenses 383 391 -2 % 364 5 % Total non-interest expenses 1,169 1,227 -5 % 1,406 -17 % Net Income Before Income Tax 185 239 -23 % (170 ) -208 % Provision for Income Tax (49 ) (52 ) -7 % 35 -241 % Net Income $ 136 $ 187 -27 % (135 ) -200 %

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year to Date Dec 31, 2022 Year to Date Dec 31, 2021 One Year Change Interest Income Loans $ 6,129 $ 6,422 -5 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 68 27 149 % Securities 386 229 69 % Total interest income 6,583 6,678 -1 % Interest Expense Deposits 477 201 138 % Other Borrowings 547 386 42 % Total interest expense 1,024 587 75 % Net Interest Income 5,559 6,091 -9 % Provision for Loan Losses 190 400 -53 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,369 5,691 -6 % Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 54 45 19 % Other non-interest income 139 269 -48 % Total non-interest income 193 314 -39 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,773 3,693 -25 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 585 600 -3 % Other operating expenses 1,528 1,437 6 % Total non-interest expenses 4,886 5,730 -15 % Net Income Before Income Tax 682 279 144 % Provision for Income Tax (156 ) (59 ) 161 % Net Income $ 526 $ 220 139 %

BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 Three Month Change Dec 31, 2021 One Year Change Assets Cash and due from Banks $ 2,844 $ 2,982 -5 % $ 2,969 -4 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 11,480 4,470 157 % 22,644 -49 % Securities 23,682 23,620 0 % 25,809 -8 % Loans 146,185 147,497 -1 % 120,647 21 % Allowance for loan losses (1,235 ) (1,190 ) 4 % (1,525 ) -19 % Net Loans 144,950 146,307 -1 % 119,121 22 % Premises and fixed assets 6,769 6,370 6 % 2,825 140 % Accrued Interest receivable 699 630 11 % 507 38 % Intangible assets 65 72 -9 % 93 -30 % Other assets 2,527 1,704 48 % 1,142 121 % Total Assets $ 193,016 $ 186,154 4 % $ 175,111 10 % Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits Demand, non-interest bearing $ 46,152 $ 50,162 -8 % $ 51,481 -10 % Interest Bearing Demand 23,892 37,940 -37 % 39,378 -39 % Money Market and Savings 40,438 56,909 -29 % 51,522 -22 % Certificates of Deposit 31,286 11,302 177 % 8,860 253 % Total Deposits 141,768 156,313 -9 % 151,241 -6 % Total Borrowing 38,149 17,392 119 % 10,956 248 % Accrued interest payable 165 3 5738 % 73 126 % Other liabilities 606 343 78 % 410 48 % Total Liabilities 180,690 174,048 4 % 162,679 11 % Shareholders’ Equity Common Stock 1,633 1,633 0 % 1,626 0 % Additional paid in capital 13,019 13,008 0 % 12,984 0 % Retained Earnings (1,541 ) (1,676 ) (2,067 ) Other Comprehensive Income (785 ) (859 ) -9 % (111 ) 608 % Total Shareholders’ Equity 12,326 12,106 2 % 12,432 -1 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 193,016 $ 186,154 4 % $ 175,111 10 %