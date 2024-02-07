2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets were $184.7 million at year end.

Asset quality remains excellent with zero nonperforming assets at year end.

Net interest income of $1.07 million for the fourth quarter and $4.44 million for the year.

Net interest margin of 2.48% for the fourth quarter and 2.59% for the year.

Total deposits increased modestly to $ 142.2 million at year end compared to $141.8 million a year ago.

Tangible book value per share was $7.58 at year end.

POULSBO, Wash., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW) (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Liberty Bank today announced earnings of $1 thousand for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $6 thousand reported in the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $136 thousand in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $35 thousand, compared to $526 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Total assets were $184.7 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $193.0 million at December 31, 2022. Net loans totaled $142.8 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $139.2 million at September 30, 2023 and $145.0 million a year ago. Loan demand has weakened modestly compared to a year ago primarily due to the high interest rate environment.

Asset quality remained pristine during the quarter, with no non-performing assets as of December 31, 2023, or as of September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses totaled $1.15 million as of December 31, 2023, and was 0.80% of total loans outstanding. The Company recorded no net loan charge-offs during the quarter.

Due to improved credit quality metrics, the Company recorded a $60 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a $25 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023 and a $40 thousand provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total deposits decreased 1% to $142.2 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $143.1 million at September 30, 2023 and increased modestly compared to $141.8 million a year earlier. Non-interest bearing demand accounts represented 30.1%, interest bearing demand represented 16.5%, money market and savings accounts comprised 18.8% and certificates of deposit made up 34.6% of the total deposit portfolio at December 31, 2023.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, was $1.07 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.35 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year 2023, net interest income was $4.44 million, compared to $5.56 million for 2022. The decrease in net interest income year over year was largely due to an increase in funding costs resulting from the high interest rate environment.

“Our net interest margin contracted compared to the preceding quarter, as the increase in cost of funds outpaced the growth in our yields on earning assets. We are working hard to build core customer deposits, and while deposit pricing pressure persists, we anticipate funding costs will start to stabilize over the next few quarters,” said Rick Darrow, Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company’s net interest margin was 2.48% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.64% for the preceding quarter, and 3.11% for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, the net interest margin was 2.59%, compared to 3.18% for 2022.

Total non-interest income was $78 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $45 thousand in the fourth quarter a year ago. The year-over-year 75% increase was primarily due to an increase in referral income. For the year 2023, non-interest income increased to $449 thousand, compared to $193 thousand for 2022, an increase of $256 thousand, or 133%.

Total noninterest expense was $1.22 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $54 thousand, or 5%, from the fourth quarter a year ago. Compensation and benefits costs increased by $71 thousand, or 11%, over the prior year quarter, while occupancy costs decreased by 1% from prior quarter of last year. For the year 2023, total noninterest expense increased $66 thousand, or 1%, to $4.95 million, over the same period in 2022.

Capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with a total risk-based capital ratio at 15.09% at quarter end, substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements. The tangible book value per share increased to $7.58 at quarter end, compared to $7.51 a year earlier.

“While the high interest rate environment continues to be a challenge, we are well positioned with a strong balance sheet to continue our growth in 2024,” said Darrow. “Additionally, the recent market disruptions in our Pacific Northwest markets continues to give us opportunities to grow our client base. We have the right team in place, together with the strength of our local markets, to improve our operating results in the year ahead.”

About Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.

Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Liberty Bank, a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington. The Bank began operations June 11, 2009, and operates a full-service branch in Poulsbo, WA in addition to a loan production office in Bellevue, WA. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to predominantly small and middle-sized businesses and individuals in and around Kitsap and King counties. The Bank is subject to regulation by the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). For more information, please visit www.libertybanknw.com. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in June 2022. For information related to the trading of LBNW, please visit www.otcmarkets.com .

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter

Ended

Dec 31,

2023 Quarter

Ended

Sept 30,

2023 Three

Month

Change Quarter

Ended

Dec 31,

2022 Quarter

over

Quarter –

One Year

Change Year to Date

Dec 31,

2023 Year to Date

Dec 31,

2022 One Year

Change Interest Income Loans $ 1,890 $ 1,814 4 % $ 1,708 11 % $ 7,173 $ 6,129 17 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 101 99 1 % 19 423 % 323 68 375 % Securities 140 119 18 % 103 36 % 483 386 25 % Total interest income 2,112 2,032 4 % 1,830 15 % 7,979 6,583 21 % Interest Expense Deposits 656 544 21 % 239 174 % 2,141 477 348 % Other Borrowings 384 352 9 % 242 58 % 1,396 547 155 % Total interest expense 1,040 896 16 % 481 116 % 3,537 1,024 245 % Net Interest Income 1,072 1,136 -6 % 1,349 -21 % 4,442 5,559 -20 % Provision for Loan Losses (60 ) (25 ) 140 % 40 -250 % (105 ) 190 -155 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,132 1,161 -2 % 1,309 -14 % 4,547 5,369 -15 % Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 17 17 -2 % 15 14 % 67 54 25 % Other non-interest income 61 94 -35 % 30 104 % 382 139 174 % Total non-interest income 78 111 -30 % 45 75 % 449 193 133 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 705 737 -4 % 634 11 % 2,854 2,773 3 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 151 145 4 % 152 -1 % 595 585 2 % Other operating expenses 367 382 -4 % 383 -4 % 1,503 1,528 -2 % Total non-interest expenses 1,223 1,264 -3 % 1,169 5 % 4,952 4,886 1 % Net Income Before Income Tax 2 8 -75 % 185 -99 % 44 682 -94 % Provision for Income Tax (0 ) (2 ) -75 % (49 ) -99 % (9 ) (156 ) -94 % Net Income $ 1 $ 6 -75 % $ 136 -99 % $ 35 $ 526 -93 %

BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2023 Sept 30,

2023 Three

Month

Change Dec 31,

2022 One Year

Change Assets Cash and due from Banks $ 1,817 $ 3,359 -46 % $ 2,844 -36 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 7,896 11,635 -32 % 11,480 -31 % Securities 23,034 24,316 -5 % 23,682 -3 % Loans 143,913 140,467 2 % 146,185 -2 % Allowance for loan losses (1,150 ) (1,227 ) -6 % (1,235 ) -7 % Net Loans 142,763 139,240 3 % 144,950 -2 % Premises and fixed assets 6,418 6,512 -1 % 6,769 -5 % Accrued Interest receivable 765 678 13 % 699 9 % Intangible assets 46 -100 % 65 -100 % Other assets 2,031 2,534 -20 % 2,527 -20 % Total Assets $ 184,724 $ 188,320 -2 % $ 193,016 -4 % Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits Demand, non-interest bearing $ 42,803 $ 43,702 -2 % $ 46,152 -7 % Interest Bearing Demand 23,528 30,865 -24 % 23,892 -2 % Money Market and Savings 26,667 27,207 -2 % 40,438 -34 % Certificates of Deposit 49,200 41,317 19 % 31,286 57 % Total Deposits 142,198 143,091 -1 % 141,768 0 % Total Borrowing 29,430 31,923 -8 % 38,149 -23 % Accrued interest payable 335 303 11 % 165 103 % Other liabilities 214 316 -33 % 606 -65 % Total Liabilities 172,177 175,633 -2 % 180,690 -5 % Shareholders’ Equity Common Stock 1,650 1,644 0 % 1,633 1 % Additional paid in capital 13,108 13,095 0 % 13,019 1 % Retained Earnings (1,493 ) (1,495 ) -0 % (1,541 ) -3 % Other Comprehensive Income (718 ) (557 ) 29 % (785 ) -9 % Total Shareholders’ Equity 12,547 12,687 -1 % 12,326 2 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 184,724 $ 188,320 -2 % $ 193,016 -4 %