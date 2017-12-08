Liberty Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Dividend

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) today announced that its board of trustees has declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the company’s common shares of beneficial interest for the fourth quarter of 2017. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2018.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior office and industrial properties. Liberty’s 100 million square foot portfolio includes 566 properties which provide office, distribution and light manufacturing facilities to 1,200 tenants.

Inquiries: Jeanne Leonard, Liberty Property Trust, 610.648.1704