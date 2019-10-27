Liberty Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019.

Financial Results

Net Income: Net income available to common shareholders was $0.66 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.01 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income available to common shareholders was $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $2.09 per diluted share for the same period in 2018.

Net income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 reflects gain on property dispositions net of impairments (including the Company’s share of impairment in unconsolidated joint ventures) of $49.8 million and $109.3 million, respectively, as compared to $96.9 million and $239.4 million, respectively, for the comparative periods in 2018. Net income for first nine months of 2018 includes $86.0 million in charges for the Comcast Technology Center and Camden Waterfront projects.

NAREIT FFO* available to common shareholders was $0.69 per diluted share for the third quarters of both 2019 and 2018. FFO for the third quarter of 2019 includes gains on sales of non-depreciable assets, partially offset by expensed pursuit costs, totaling $6.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

NAREIT FFO* available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.00 per diluted share, compared to $1.46 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2018. FFO for the first nine months of 2018 includes $86.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in charges for the Comcast and Camden projects discussed above.

Industrial Operating Performance

Occupancy: At September 30, 2019, Liberty’s in-service operating portfolio of 107.0 million square feet was 94.6% occupied, compared to 95.2% at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Leasing Activity: During the quarter, Liberty completed core lease transactions totaling 6.2 million square feet. Rents on retention and replacement leases commenced during the quarter increased 5.4% on a cash basis (16.0% GAAP).

Same Store Performance: Property level operating income for same store properties increased by 0.1% on a cash basis (0.3% GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019, compared to the same quarter in 2018.

Real Estate Investments

Development Deliveries: Liberty brought into service six industrial properties for a total investment of $193.6 million. The properties contain 3.0 million square feet and were 59.5% occupied as of the end of the quarter. Completed development also includes a 219-room Four Seasons Hotel for a total investment of $231.9 million which was developed by a joint venture in which Liberty has a 20% interest.

Development Starts: Development commenced on five industrial properties totaling 1.1 million square feet at a projected investment of $99.2 million.

Acquisitions: Liberty acquired a fully leased industrial property in the South Bay submarket of Los Angeles, totaling 203,000 square feet for $55.5 million.

Real Estate Dispositions

Liberty sold six properties totaling 763,000 square feet for $197.3 million. The properties sold included two flex industrial properties in suburban Philadelphia for $30 million and a 136,000 square foot industrial building in Morrisville, NC, sold to the user for $14.1 million. The remaining dispositions were office properties including a 291,000 square foot office building in Washington DC for $92.5 million, and two office buildings at the Philadelphia Navy Yard totaling 156,000 square feet for $60.7 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, Liberty sold 7075 Flying Cloud Drive, a 345,000 square foot office property in (plus 17 acres of adjacent land), Eden Prairie, MN for $28.6 million.

Balance Sheet Management

In September 2019, Liberty completed the sale of 9.2 million common shares, generating proceeds of $447.9 million. Proceeds of the offering were used to fund the early redemption on October 12 of Liberty’s $350 million 4.75% senior notes due October 2020. In conjunction with such early redemption, the Company incurred charges of approximately $9 million.

Third Quarter Conference Call and Earnings Guidance

Due to Liberty’s proposed merger announced today, Liberty’s third quarter 2019 conference call is canceled, and the Company will no longer provide earnings guidance. Liberty’s Quarterly Supplemental Package with detailed financial information is available in the Investors section of the Company’s web site at www.libertyproperty.com .

*Funds from Operations: Liberty uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts’ (“NAREIT”) definition of Funds from Operations (“FFO”) as an operating measure of the company’s financial performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP (“GAAP”) net income to NAREIT FFO is included in the financial data tables accompanying this press release.

Liberty Property Trust Balance Sheet September 30, 2019 (Unaudited and in thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Real estate: Land and land improvements $ 1,393,474 $ 1,236,514 Building and improvements 4,785,171 4,397,049 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,040,249 ) (941,299 ) Operating real estate 5,138,396 4,692,264 Development in progress 323,790 462,572 Land held for development 303,440 296,244 Net real estate 5,765,626 5,451,080 Cash and cash equivalents 514,882 84,923 Restricted cash 14,006 10,899 Accounts receivable 16,975 14,109 Deferred rent receivable 124,509 111,372 Deferred financing and leasing costs, net 162,235 157,823 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 347,880 350,981 Assets held for sale 226,504 502,207 Right of use asset 17,664 — Prepaid expenses and other assets 148,451 251,000 Total assets $ 7,338,732 $ 6,934,394 Liabilities Mortgage loans, net $ 297,326 $ 395,202 Unsecured notes, net 2,633,941 2,285,698 Credit facilities 100,000 411,846 Accounts payable 54,953 62,943 Accrued interest 36,530 22,309 Dividend and distributions payable 65,921 60,560 Lease liability 18,379 — Other liabilities 204,963 270,396 Liabilities held for sale 15,939 21,131 Total liabilities 3,427,952 3,530,085 Noncontrolling interest 5,337 7,537 Equity Shareholders’ equity Common shares of beneficial interest 158 148 Additional paid-in capital 4,145,822 3,691,778 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64,496 ) (55,243 ) Distributions in excess of net income (238,629 ) (306,822 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,842,855 3,329,861 Noncontrolling interest – operating partnership 62,308 61,471 Noncontrolling interest – consolidated joint ventures 280 5,440 Total equity 3,905,443 3,396,772 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest – operating partnership and equity $ 7,338,732 $ 6,934,394

Liberty Property Trust Statement of Operations September 30, 2019 (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Revenue Rental revenue $ 162,912 $ 148,330 $ 479,644 $ 439,812 Development service fee income 257 12,956 2,099 59,132 Total revenue 163,169 161,286 481,743 498,944 Expenses Rental property 12,012 12,871 39,780 39,340 Real estate taxes 23,001 22,693 68,862 65,988 General and administrative 10,186 9,807 35,483 32,747 Leasing expense 3,082 2,610 9,608 8,189 Other operating expenses 3,166 3,169 8,690 7,467 Interest expense 25,791 23,133 76,644 66,189 Depreciation and amortization 43,972 41,004 130,402 120,586 Development service fee expense 168 12,924 1,848 120,799 Impairment charges – real estate assets — — 99 26,000 Total expenses 121,378 128,211 371,416 487,305 Interest and other income 2,630 3,474 13,887 8,737 Gain on property dispositions 15,168 2,002 21,125 54,705 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,776 6,766 10,966 20,958 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 61,365 45,317 156,305 96,039 Income taxes (878 ) (444 ) (1,449 ) (1,884 ) Income from continuing operations 60,487 44,873 154,856 94,155 Discontinued operations (including gain on asset sales, net of impairments and debt extinguishment loss, of $37.2 million and $87.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and $94.9 million and $184.7 million and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively) 42,189 109,198 105,905 224,531 Net Income 102,676 154,071 260,761 318,686 Noncontrolling interest – operating partnerships (2,309 ) (3,696 ) (6,126 ) (7,738 ) Noncontrolling interest – consolidated joint ventures (3 ) (232 ) (170 ) (1,010 ) Net Income available to common shareholders $ 100,364 $ 150,143 $ 254,465 $ 309,938 Net income $ 102,676 $ 154,071 $ 260,761 $ 318,686 Other comprehensive (loss) – foreign currency translation (7,056 ) (3,015 ) (7,574 ) (9,221 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) – derivative instruments 83 6 (1,887 ) 493 Comprehensive income 95,703 151,062 251,300 309,958 Less: comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,463 ) (3,858 ) (1,536 ) (8,545 ) Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders $ 93,240 $ 147,204 $ 249,764 $ 301,413 Basic income per common share Continuing operations $ 0.39 $ 0.30 $ 1.02 $ 0.62 Discontinued operations $ 0.28 $ 0.72 $ 0.69 $ 1.48 Basic income per common share $ 0.67 $ 1.02 $ 1.71 $ 2.10 Diluted income per common share Continuing operations $ 0.39 $ 0.29 $ 1.01 $ 0.61 Discontinued operations $ 0.27 $ 0.72 $ 0.69 $ 1.48 Diluted income per common share $ 0.66 $ 1.01 $ 1.70 $ 2.09 Weighted average shares Basic 150,140 147,324 148,532 147,241 Diluted 150,979 148,271 149,383 148,160

Liberty Property Trust Statement of Funds from Operations September 30, 2019 (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 NAREIT FFO Reconciliation of net income available to common shareholders to NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders: Net income available to common shareholders $ 100,364 $ 150,143 $ 254,465 $ 309,938 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint ventures 3,249 3,193 9,407 9,631 Depreciation and amortization 43,593 43,112 131,330 130,284 Loss on property dispositions / impairment – depreciable real estate assets of unconsolidated joint ventures 2,569 — 6,667 — (Gain) on property dispositions / impairment – depreciable real estate assets continuing operations (8,127 ) (17 ) (8,162 ) (51,227 ) (Gain) on property dispositions / impairment – depreciable real estate assets discontinued operations (37,238 ) (94,878 ) (94,534 ) (184,689 ) Noncontrolling interest share in addback for depreciation and amortization and gain on property dispositions / impairment – depreciable real estate assets (88 ) 1,131 (1,032 ) 2,234 NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders – basic 104,322 102,684 298,141 216,171 Noncontrolling interest share in addback for depreciation and amortization and gain on property dispositions / impairment – depreciable real estate assets 88 (1,131 ) 1,032 (2,234 ) Noncontrolling interest excluding preferred unit distributions 2,226 3,578 5,875 7,384 NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders – diluted $ 106,636 $ 105,131 $ 305,048 $ 221,321 NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders – basic per share $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 2.01 $ 1.47 NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders – diluted per share $ 0.69 $ 0.69 $ 2.00 $ 1.46 Reconciliation of weighted average shares: Weighted average common shares – all basic calculations 150,140 147,324 148,532 147,241 Dilutive shares for long term compensation plans 839 947 851 919 Diluted shares for net income calculations 150,979 148,271 149,383 148,160 Weighted average common units 3,506 3,520 3,513 3,520 Diluted shares for NAREIT FFO calculations 154,485 151,791 152,896 151,680