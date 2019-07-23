Liberty Property Trust Issues Statement

WAYNE, Pa., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) today issued the following statement in response to the letter publicly disclosed by Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (“Land & Buildings”).

Liberty Property Trust maintains open communications with shareholders and values input that may advance our goal of driving long-term shareholder value. Members of Liberty Property Trust’s Board of Trustees and senior management team have had numerous discussions and have engaged with Land & Buildings’ principals to better understand their views and perspectives.

Liberty Property Trust has taken aggressive actions to position its portfolio for enhanced growth and drive solid financial results by divesting office properties and redeploying the proceeds into value-enhancing industrial assets and development opportunities. The Company remains encouraged by continued strength in the industrial markets, increasing demand for quality industrial space, and its outstanding development opportunities.

While our Board and management team believe Liberty’s recognized operational and development excellence, singularly focused on high-quality industrial assets in major logistics markets, best positions us to drive growth and enhance shareholder value, our Board is mindful of its fiduciary duties and obligations to our shareholders, and is committed to taking actions that enhance value for all shareholders.

