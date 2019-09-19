Liberty Tax, Inc. Changes Name to Franchise Group, Inc.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Tax, Inc. today announced that its previously disclosed name change to Franchise Group, Inc. (the “Company”) has become effective. The name change, along with other previously disclosed amendments to the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and stockholders collectively owning a majority of the voting power of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s capital stock.

The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the OTC Pink market, but its stock trading symbol will change from “TAXA” to “FRGA” effective September 20, 2019. The CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will change to 35180X 105 effective September 19, 2019.

The Company has applied to have its common stock listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Stockholders of the Company do not need to take any action with respect to the name change.

Andrew Laurence, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, commented, “As previously reported, under the direction of our Board, the Company is currently undergoing a shift in strategic direction, focusing on the acquisition of, or investment in, franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. We have recently completed the acquisition of Buddy’s Home Furnishings and have entered into definitive agreements to acquire the Vitamin Shoppe and the Outlet business of Sears Hometown and Outlet, which we expect to close prior to the end of the year. Our new name is another step in this new strategic direction, and we are excited about this next phase for the Company.”

About Franchise Group, Inc.

Franchise Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FRGA) is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. The Company previously announced the proposed acquisition of Vitamin Shoppe and the Outlet business of Sears Hometown and Outlet which are expected to close prior to the end of calendar 2019. In the U.S. and Canada, last year, subsidiaries of Franchise Group, Inc. prepared approximately two million individual income tax returns in more than 3,100 offices and online. Franchise Group, Inc. also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group, Inc. is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

