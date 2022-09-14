Libya Dialysis Machines Market reach a market size of US$ 966.2 Mn by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Libya Market Study on Dialysis Machines: Most Revenue for Market Players Brought in By Hemodialysis Machines

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Libya dialysis machines market was worth US$ 467.8 Mn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

End-stage kidney disease (ESKD) is becoming more prevalent worldwide. This chronic, irreversible condition has a high mortality rate, associated morbidity, and a significant cost impact on healthcare systems. Due to a lack of donated organs, dialysis continues to be the primary method of renal replacement therapy (RRT). Several professional organizations have created evidence-based guidelines to improve the quality of care for dialysis because standardization is linked to positive outcomes.

Through a rapidly growing network of facilities, Libya offers free access to maintenance haemodialysis for end-stage kidney disease. According to the United Nations Human Development Index, Libya is categorized as a medium-developed nation overall. Prior research has not been done on the availability of renal replacement treatment in Libya. There is generally a dearth of knowledge about dialysis infrastructure and there is no renal registry to collect data at the national level.

The consensus is that patients receiving haemodialysis should be screened for HBV and HCV infections before beginning haemodialysis, and monitored every 3-6 months after. However, there are no national dialysis practice guidelines or infection control policies that are enforced by healthcare authorities in Libya. If there is not enough room to isolate them, sero-positive patients are dialyzed on specialized machines, either next to sero-negative patients or in an isolated location.

The factors anticipated to boost demand for dialysis machines in Libya include growing disease epidemiology that is causing the government to allocate more resources and the requirement to conduct an epidemiological study for the country.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Hemodialysis machines held around 99.7% market share in 2021.

By consumables, demand for dialyzers is set to expand at a high CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.

Hospitals held a share of 62.1% in the Libya dialysis machines market in 2021.

Dialysis centers are expected to present lucrative growth prospects for dialysis machine manufacturers in Libya, with an expected CAGR of 7.7% over the forecasted years.

“With growing conflicts within the nation, as well as the emergence of COVID-19, a shift toward providing uniform care continuum across the country is set to aid Libya dialysis machines market expansion,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

To boost their position in the dialysis market, a majority of top market players implement growth methods such as geographic expansions and mergers & acquisitions. To increase their market shares, top firms in the industry are concentrating on strategic partnerships and collaborations. Companies are concentrating on enhancing their product offerings through these strategies, in addition to satisfying specific customer demands and expanding their presence in the market.

The Ministry of Health of the Government of National Accord declared in February 2021 that 30,000 dialysis machines had arrived at the international airport of Misrata to support dialysis facilities throughout Libya. The Medical Supply Organization, through the company Fresenius, provided this dialysis equipment.

In November 2021, American company Baxter delivered 26 adult dialysis machines and a paediatric dialysis unit to the Tripoli University Hospital in Libya.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Libya dialysis machines market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on product (dialysis machines [haemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) systems] and consumables (dialyzers, filters, and vascular access devices) and end user (hospitals and dialysis centers), across Libya.

