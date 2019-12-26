Libya’s internationally recognized government has formally requested from Turkey “air, ground and sea” military support to fend off an offensive of eastern forces to take the capital Tripoli, a Tripoli official said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Fury grows after deaths in Indian Muslim neighborhood - December 26, 2019
- Libya makes formal request for Turkish military support: official - December 26, 2019
- Nasdaq tops 9,000 on Amazon; U.S.-China trade optimism drives record rally - December 26, 2019