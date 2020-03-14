Libya’s Tripoli government declares emergency, shuts down ports, airports

Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus and will close all air and sea ports from Monday, Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj said on Saturday.
