Lice Clinics of America – Bakersfield Report Lice Activity Increase During Pandemic

With Families Isolating at Home, Lice Infestations Are Intense

Bakersfield, CA, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lice Clinics of America – Bakersfield, part of the Lice Clinics of America’s 200 clinic US network, reported an increase in lice treatments of 37 percent from April to May of this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Head lice infestations affecting the entire family have been more severe during the pandemic nationwide, likely due to the fact that families have isolated at home together.

“When quarantine first started, we changed our protocol to appointments only by reservation,” says Melanie Sherman, owner of the Bakersfield clinic. “We did only one family at a time in the clinic. It made for some pretty long days, but it was really nice to stay open and be there for the people who need us. In the middle of June, we reinstated our walk-in hours, but only in the afternoon. Our morning hours are still for appointment only so that we can accommodate those families who still want to isolate and do not want to be in with other families.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Head-to-head contact with an already infested person is the most common way to get head lice. Head-to-head contact is common during play at school, at home, and elsewhere, such as sports activities, the playground, slumber parties, and camps.” The CDC estimates 6-12 million infestations occur each year in the U.S. among children 3-11 years of age.

Dr. Krista Lauer, Medical Director of Lice Clinics of America, states, “If you have children who are elementary and middle-school ages, it’s important to take some immediate steps to either prevent your children from being infested or to properly treat and kill the lice before they spread to others in your family and social group.”

Dr. Lauer says, “First, don’t panic, and second, don’t be embarrassed. A head lice infestation has nothing to do with personal hygiene or the cleanliness of your environment. In fact, with recent self-isolating orders, head lice infestations more easily spread to everyone in the household due to close proximity.” She recommends the following to make sure lice aren’t living in your child’s hair:

Inspect your own head and your child’s, especially if your child has an itchy scalp. Look for eggs, nymphs, and adult lice. One adult louse can lay about a hundred eggs during her life span. That’s a lot of new lice. Call the parents of your child’s friends and have them check for head lice, remembering that earlier intervention can help to reduce the infestation level. With shelter-in-place orders being lifted, kids are playing together again, and summer camps are in session. If you see lice—or if you are unsure whether you have lice—visit a professional lice treatment center such as Lice Clinics of America for a screening. Traditional over-the-counter treatments contain pesticides that are ineffective. Lice have evolved into “super lice” and have developed resistance to those pesticides. Find a treatment that is safe and effective. Lice Clinics of America has several options to choose from.

“Our customers are very glad we have been able to remain open,” says Sherman. “As always, we maintain strict cleaning and sanitizing protocols. The COVID-19 pandemic gave us the opportunity to really assess what the community needs are and adjust our options to make safe and effective lice treatments accessible to all.”

Lice Clinics of America is the world’s number-one service brand for treating head lice. The company’s revolutionary heated-air treatment is guaranteed to kill lice, lice eggs, and super lice in a single, one-hour treatment. Lice Clinics of America offers professional lice screenings and a full line of top-rated lice treatment and prevention products including professional solutions for parents with children at home.

