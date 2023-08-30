Clinic is the 122nd to open in the United States

Las Vegas, Nev., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The country’s largest lice-removal clinic has finally opened a location in Las Vegas. Families dealing with head lice in the area can now enjoy a professional treatment at Lice Clinics of America located just off Charleston Boulevard.

The facility provides screening, diagnosis and treatment for people dealing with head lice using an advanced medical technology called AirAllé®, an FDA-cleared, Class I medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs, including lice that are resistant to traditional lice products.

The clinic is the fourth one opened by business partners Philip Moon, Kristen Maroot-Rippee and Samson Mai, who first got into the business in 2019 after hearing a podcast hosted by another Lice Clinics of America franchisee. All three partners have professional backgrounds dealing with school systems and families in various facets.

“We were inspired by how the other franchisee was able to work towards financial independence by running a business that makes a difference in the lives of her local community members,” said Mai, a school psychologist in the San Francisco Bay area. “The opportunity to make such a large impact on those around us in a safe way using non-toxic products was exciting.”

After becoming Lice Clinics of America franchisees, the business partners opened their first clinic in Fresno, California and have been rapidly growing since then.

“The one thing we want all our customers to know is that the AirAllé treatment works!” said Maroot-Rippee, a mother of three children and former teacher of special-needs preschool children in public education before she started running the lice clinics full time. “With nearly 900,000 treatments done worldwide and less than a 1 percent retreatment rate, we offer the treatment option that ensures they will leave lice-free with no follow-up required.”

The AirAllé device uses carefully controlled heated air that is applied to the hair and scalp to dehydrate lice and eggs almost immediately. The entire treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective.

The new clinic is located at 450 South Buffalo Drive, #116 in Las Vegas. and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more, please visit https://liceclinicslasvegas.com/.

About Lice Clinics of America

The Lice Clinics of America (www.liceclinicsofamerica.com) franchise is the world’s largest network of professional lice treatment centers. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

