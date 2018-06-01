Lice Clinics of America Responds to National Pediculosis Associations FDA Petition

Salt Lake City, UT, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lice Clinics of America®, the world’s largest network of urgent care clinics for lice treatment and providers of leading lice-removal services and products, has announced public support of The National Pediculosis Association® (NPA) petition to the US Food and Drug Administration regarding more transparent and readily available information of safer and effective head lice treatment options.

The National Pediculosis Association® (NPA) has submitted a petition to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting that they recognize safer head lice treatment. The petition also requests the FDA update its website content and educational materials to provide more access to the critical information and guidance necessary for caregivers and families to make informed decisions. This is a critical request, as it can greatly improve the quality of information and treatment for children that require a non-chemical treatment for head lice.

“This is a huge step forward in being able to provide all families with information and treatment options that fit their budgets and their medical sensitivities, as many children require non-chemical treatment for their head lice infestations,” stated Claire Roberts, CEO of Lice Clinics of America. “As millions of children and their families deal with head lice infestations every year, it is the responsibility of the FDA to provide access to educational materials and information to help families determine the most cost-effective and safe solutions for their children.”

As a leader in safe and effective head lice treatment solutions, Lice Clinics of America exclusively offers the FDA-cleared, patented AirAllé® medical device, using precision controlled, heated air to dehydrate lice and 99.2 percent of lice eggs. Lice Clinics of America clinics have successfully completed over 400,000 treatments in the US. Lice Clinics of America offers both a safe and effective solution to the problem of head lice without exposing people to any insecticides or toxic chemicals. The brand has also taken the technology used in its clinics to create two over-the-counter solutions, the Lice Remover Kit and Lice Preventer Kit, which utilize a pesticide-free liquid gel that can stop lice infestations before they start, immobilize lice, detangle hair and facilitate the removal of lice and eggs.

“The timing of the NPA’s petition to the FDA is perfect since June is National Safety Month. At Lice Clinics of America, we recognize the need for safe and effective head lice treatment options for children. Since the emergence of resistant Super Lice, the traditional pesticide containing treatments are no longer effective. Despite this, recommendations against the use of these now ineffective treatments by the most influential government agencies has been very slow.” said Dr. Krista Lauer, Medical Director of Lice Clinics of America. “Finding an alternative treatment that meets the health and medical needs of those who are most vulnerable to pesticides and avoids the use of potentially harmful chemicals is mandatory. Lice Clinics of America has a solution that is both safe and effective without exposing people to any insecticides or toxic chemicals. Parents need to know all the options out there to determine the most safe and effective solutions for their families. Lice Clinics of America strongly supports the FDA expanding the information offered on head lice treatment.”

To learn more about The National Pediculosis Association® (NPA) petition to the US Food and Drug Administration, please visit https://www.regulations.gov/contentStreamer?documentId=FDA-2018-P-0599-0001&attachmentNumber=1&contentType=pdf. For additional information Lice Clinics of America’s treatment and products, please visit www.liceclinicsofamerica.com.

