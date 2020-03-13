Licensing Expo rescheduled to take place on 11-13 August 2020 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center

Breaking News
March 13, 2020

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Licensing Expo, which was originally scheduled to be staged in May 2020, will now be held at Mandalay Bay Convention Center on August 11-13.

This decision has been made as a result of consultation with exhibitors and other stakeholders to determine the best outcome for all. We strongly believe that this new dateline is in the best interests of our customers and partners.

All exhibition bookings and visitor pre-registrations will be transferred automatically to the new dates and there will be further communications to these groups over the coming days and weeks. Our aim is to facilitate a smooth transition for all parties.

Anna Knight, VP Licensing, Informa Markets said:
“We have been closely following developments since COVID–19 began spreading, and we have consistently been mindful of its potential impact on global events like ours.

With the help, cooperation and partnership we have with MGM Resorts we have obtained favorable dates to reschedule the event and we hope this will serve as an opportunity for the industry to regather in August.

The Licensing Expo team will be contacting exhibitors and partners to discuss the rescheduled dates, answer any queries, and ensure they can deliver the same event experience as originally planned. However, an event of this scale requires careful planning and organisation, so we collectively ask for understanding in advance for any disruption this change may cause.

I’d like to thank all of our customers for their patience over the past few weeks as we have navigated these unprecedented circumstances and hope to see as many people as possible in Las Vegas.”

Maura Regan, President, Licensing International said:
“Licensing International fully supports the decision to reschedule Licensing Expo. This new date allows our members and the industry some much needed time to regroup and deal with these challenging circumstances, and above all to protect the health of our community and those around us.”

Media Contact:
Lauren Lloyd
PR Manager
310 266 4792
[email protected]

