Licensing Industry Icon Karen McTier Joins Genius Brands International’s Board of Directors

Former Warner Bros. Executive Vice President of Worldwide Consumer Products Brings Years of Experience Creating Hit Global Retail Programs, Including Harry Potter, Batman, Superman, Looney Tunes, and Scooby-Doo

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, announces that Karen McTier, one of the most accomplished Consumer Products executives in Hollywood, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors and will bring her immense experience to guide the development of Genius Brands’ rapidly growing slate of properties.

As former Executive Vice President of Worldwide Consumer Products at Warner Bros. Entertainment Group of Companies, McTier has spent the majority of her career managing and building powerhouse brands such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, Wizard of Oz, Looney Tunes and Scooby-Doo into successful global consumer products programs. Her purview included all categories of worldwide licensing, retail, partnerships, promotions, marketing, creative, and themed entertainment for Warner Bros.’ brands on a global scale. During her tenure, the division experienced unprecedented growth and profitability.

“Karen is a transformational executive who brings a wealth of experience that very few people in the entertainment industry can claim. The value she brings to our company, our growth plans, and our Board of Directors is immense,” said Genius Brands’ Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. “Karen has worked on countless tentpole films and hit television shows and driven billions of dollars of business steering the consumer products division of Warner Bros. into one of the most profitable in Hollywood. We have no doubt she will make an enormous contribution to grow our consumer products business, just as she did for Warner Bros. many renowned brands, and we are honored to welcome her to our team.”

“I have witnessed the growth of Genius Brands over the years and see the potential the company has to build its catalog of children’s brands into globally successful programs. I am honored to join the Board and use my expertise in global brand building to work with Andy and the team to help guide the Company to create and grow valuable brands,” stated McTier.

During her career at Warner Bros., McTier worked closely with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network on new content development relevant to merchandising, including Power Puff Girls, Teen Titans, Justice League and numerous DC Comics’ animated series. She also led the global team that set a new standard for quality in immersive environments, working with Universal Parks and Resorts to create one-of-a-kind experiences for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Osaka, and Hollywood.

McTier joins Genius Brands’ esteemed Board of Directors, including Margaret Loesch, former Fox Kids Network Worldwide President; Gray Davis, former Governor of California; Anthony Thomopoulos, former President of ABC Entertainment and respected entertainment industry veteran; Lynne Segall, former Publisher and Senior Vice President of The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard; Clark Hallren, former Managing Director of JP Morgan Entertainment Group; Michael Klein, former Managing Director of Bear Stearns Entertainment Group, and Genius Brands’ Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and in partnership with Alibaba; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! is available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and more. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, our ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; our ability to repay our outstanding debt; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares to our convertible note holders which will dilute our equity holders; fluctuations in the results of our operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; our reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; our ability to market and advertise our products; our reliance on third-parties to promote our products; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; our ability to protect our intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

