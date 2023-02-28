North America LiDAR Drone Market is set to attain a valuation of US$ 358.58 million through 2032. Topography LiDAR type dominates the market and it is projected to expand at 19.6% CAGR. Sales of LiDAR drones in China are projected to rise at around 20.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights, the global LiDAR drone market size reached US$ 147.0 million in 2022. Overall LiDAR drone sales are set to accelerate at 19.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. By 2032, total LiDAR drone market valuation will reach around US$ 892.0 million.

Rotary wing drones will remain the top-revenue generation category during the assessment period. The rotary wing LiDAR drones segment is likely to expand at 19.7% CAGR through 2032.

Rising usage across mining and agricultural industries is driving LiDAR drone demand. For drone-makers, growing investments in agricultural surveillance, mining surveillance, and road traffic surveillance will create enormous growth prospects.

LiDAR drones are extensively used in mining industry to make the workflow smooth. They also enhance workers’ safety and help avoid accidents. Hence, expansion of mining industry will elevate LiDAR drone demand through 2032.

LiDAR drones are also gaining wider popularity in precision agriculture applications. Rapid shift towards modern agricultural practices will thus create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.

Increasing government initiatives encouraging use of LiDAR drones for surveys and law enforcement will boost LiDAR drone sales.

Key Takeaways from LiDAR Drone Market Report:

The worldwide LiDAR drone market size will reach US$ 892.0 million by 2032.

by 2032. Global LiDAR drone sales are set to rise at 15.9% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By drone type, rotary wing drone demand will increase at 19.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

between 2022 and 2032. Based on LiDAR type, topographic segment is likely to expand at 19.6% CAGR.

The United States LiDAR drone market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 258.2 million in 2032.

in 2032. Sales of LiDAR drones across South Korea are set to surge at 20.2% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. The United Kingdom LiDAR drone market will progress at 18.8% CAGR .

. LiDAR drones demand across China is likely to rise at 20.8% CAGR over the next ten years.

“Widening application area of LiDAR drones will play a key role in boosting the global market through 2033.” Says a lead Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is Winning?

Key LiDAR drone manufacturers are constantly developing effective high-resolution scanning solutions. They are focused on their alliances with AI companies, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies.

Recent Developments:

In 2022 , Censys Technologies integrated LiDAR technology into their fixed wing vertical take-off and landing drone (VTOL).

, integrated LiDAR technology into their fixed wing vertical take-off and landing drone (VTOL). In September 2022, Faro Technologies completed the transactions of buying United Kingdom-based company GeoSLAM Ltd. GeoSLAM Ltd is a provider of mobile scanning solutions.

LiDAR Drones Segmentation

By LiDAR Type:

Topographic

Bathymetric

By Components:

LiDAR Lasers

UAV Cameras

By Drone Type:

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

By Range:

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

By Application:

Agriculture

Corridor mapping

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | LiDAR Drone Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

