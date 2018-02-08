LIDDS: Liproca® Depot effects on prostate cancer to be presented at the Paris Symposium for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine

The scientific results from intratumoral injections with Liproca® Depot as confirmed by Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Spectroscopy, have been accepted for presentation at the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) in Paris in June 2018. The spectroscopy demonstrates metabolic atrophy and antitumor effects from Liproca® Depot.

The overall results from the Phase II clinical studies, LPC-002 and LPC-003, on Liproca Depot, which confirmed PSA and prostate volume reductions without hormonal side effects after intraprostatic injections, were published in the American publication The Journal of Urology in December 2016. The now accepted presentation focuses on clinical anticancer effects as observed with modern magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) techniques. The results demonstrate the power of MRS techniques to detect metabolic atrophy and anti-tumor affects already after six weeks local treatment with hormone-deprivation therapy with Liproca Depot.

