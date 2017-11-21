Breaking News
Home / Top News / LIDDS: Patent granted in India for prostate cancer treatment

LIDDS: Patent granted in India for prostate cancer treatment

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 15 mins ago

LIDDS has received approval from the Indian patent office for its patent on “Method for treatment of prostate cancer and other prostate diseases” with the NanoZolid® drug delivery technology formulation.

The approved patent protects means of administering active substances to the prostate gland for high local efficacy while avoiding systemic side effects. The patent provides protection for the Liproca® Depot product as well as other NanoZolid products for prostate diseases.

The approval concerns the WO2006103112 patent application, which corresponds to the Indian patent no. 287 112.

The grant of the patent in India concludes the evaluation phase since all countries now have approved this patent application and all major markets are protected.

For more information, please contact:
Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: [email protected]                     

LIDDS is required to disclose the information in this press release under the European Union’s Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted through the agency of the aforementioned contact person for publication on 21 November 2017 at 09.30 CET.
                 
About Lidds
LIDDS AB (publ) develops effective medications for cancer and other diseases with the patented NanoZolid® technology. NanoZolid releases the medication locally and efficiently, which means significantly fewer side effects and treatments compared with systemic treatment. NanoZolid technology allows for the controlled, long-term and adjusted release of the medication for up to six months. NanoZolid can be combined with both large and small pharmaceutical molecules. The company’s most advanced project is the prostate cancer product Liproca® Depot, which contains 2-hydroxyflutamide, which confirms that the technology has a documented clinical effect. The prostate cancer project is currently in Phase IIb. Industrial-scale production is taking place in collaboration with Recipharm. LIDDS has active development projects where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens, cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS shares are listed on Nasdaq, First North. Redeye AB is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, go to www.liddspharma.com.  

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1176550-4d9c-45f2-adc4-be7d8d973435

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.