LIDDS: Patent granted in India for prostate cancer treatment

LIDDS has received approval from the Indian patent office for its patent on “Method for treatment of prostate cancer and other prostate diseases” with the NanoZolid® drug delivery technology formulation.

The approved patent protects means of administering active substances to the prostate gland for high local efficacy while avoiding systemic side effects. The patent provides protection for the Liproca® Depot product as well as other NanoZolid products for prostate diseases.

The approval concerns the WO2006103112 patent application, which corresponds to the Indian patent no. 287 112.

The grant of the patent in India concludes the evaluation phase since all countries now have approved this patent application and all major markets are protected.

About Lidds

LIDDS AB (publ) develops effective medications for cancer and other diseases with the patented NanoZolid® technology. NanoZolid releases the medication locally and efficiently, which means significantly fewer side effects and treatments compared with systemic treatment. NanoZolid technology allows for the controlled, long-term and adjusted release of the medication for up to six months. NanoZolid can be combined with both large and small pharmaceutical molecules. The company’s most advanced project is the prostate cancer product Liproca® Depot, which contains 2-hydroxyflutamide, which confirms that the technology has a documented clinical effect. The prostate cancer project is currently in Phase IIb. Industrial-scale production is taking place in collaboration with Recipharm. LIDDS has active development projects where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens, cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS shares are listed on Nasdaq, First North. Redeye AB is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, go to www.liddspharma.com.

