FIRST ON FOX: More than 50 conservative groups are urging the House of Representatives to vote on a bill to block medical schools from weighing diversity as an admissions factor.

“Prioritizing the teaching of the political and social ideology at the heart of DEI, to the exclusion or expense of academic excellence, has life and death consequences for millions of patients,” they argued. “This bill takes a critical first step in reorienting medical educa

[Read Full story at source]