Life Care Services ranked #1 in Independent Living, for the fifth year in a row, and added a #1 ranking for Assisted Living/Memory Care in the 2023 J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Study

Des Moines, IA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — J.D. Power announced the results of its 2023 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study, and Life Care Services, An LCS Company, has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year as #1 in Resident Satisfaction among Independent Senior Living Communities and added a #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living/Memory Care Communities. The awards make Life Care Services the most awarded Senior Living Provider in the nation. The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study recognized Life Care Services for excellence in:

Independent Living: Five consecutive years as #1 in customer satisfaction among independent senior living providers. Life Care Services also achieved the highest score in all six factors of resident satisfaction: dining, community building/grounds, resident apartment, price paid for services received, community staff and resident activities.

Assisted Living/Memory Care: First place in Assisted Living and Memory Care customer satisfaction in the first year Life Care Services Assisted Living and Memory Care residents and families were surveyed. The company achieved the highest score in five of the six factors of resident satisfaction: dining, community building/grounds, price paid for services received, community staff and resident activities.

“Receiving this recognition from J.D. Power, one of the most respected consumer insights organizations in the world, demonstrates our focus on the most important part of our business: our residents and their families,” said Joel Nelson, CEO of LCS, the parent company of Life Care Services. “For five consecutive years, nearly 40,000 residents have expressed their confidence in our company and communities, I couldn’t be more thankful for our team members for their hard work and dedication.”

Life Care Services provides senior living management solutions to more than 140 communities nationwide. Those solutions include the LCS Signature Experiences that elevate hospitality and ensure quality care.

The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study is based on responses from residents living in an independent, assisted living or memory care senior living community within the previous three years. For more information about the J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/jd-power-us-senior-living-satisfaction-study-award-information.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

About Life Care Services

Life Care Services, An LCS Company, has the experience required to grow community financial performance, increase occupancy, and develop new lifestyle and health initiatives to meet consumer expectations and help communities thrive. With a long track record of excellence, Life Care Services sets itself apart from other senior living companies with its unique, comprehensive portfolio of support services. Life Care Services is the nation’s third largest operator of senior living communities and has expertise in the management of both Life Plan and Rental communities. From independent living to assisted living, skilled nursing to memory care, at Life Care Services, Experience Is Everything. For more information, visit www.LCSnet.com.

