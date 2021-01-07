Breaking News
Life Care Services to Manage 6 Senior Living Communities

Rose Senior Living selects nation’s second-largest operator

Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Life Care Services, An LCS Company, has been selected to manage the Rose Senior Living portfolio of six senior living communities. The partnership was effective December 31, 2020. Rose Senior Living, owned by Edward Rose & Sons, is in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

“Our leadership and community teams are focused on delivering services that gain high resident satisfaction for Rose Senior Living,” says Chris Bird, EVP and chief operating officer for LCS. “Life Care Services will build on the services already in place, placing our focus on the health and well-being for all residents living in these six communities.”

With the agreement in place, Life Care Services will manage these communities: Heritage at Irene Woods, Memphis, Tennessee; Rose Senior Living and Rose Villas, Avon, Ohio; Rose Senior Living, Beachwood, Ohio; Rose Senior Living, Carmel, Indiana; Rose Senior Living, Clinton Township, Michigan; and Rose Senior Living at Providence Park, Novi, Michigan.

“We look forward to our partnership with Life Care Services,” says Warren Rose, chief executive officer. “Throughout the selection process, the team demonstrated their responsive and professional approach to senior living. It’s clear — Life Care Services brings passion to the seniors they serve.”

Included in the agreement is management of a seventh community, Rose Senior Living, Farmington Hills, Michigan, scheduled to break ground sometime in 2021.

About Life Care Services

Life Care Services, An LCS Company, has the experience required to boost community financial performance, increase occupancy, and develop new lifestyle and health initiatives to meet consumer expectations and help communities thrive. With a long track record of excellence, Life Care Services, sets itself apart from other senior living companies with its unique, comprehensive portfolio of support services. Life Care Services is the nation’s second largest operator of senior living communities and has expertise in the management of both Life Plan and rental communities. From independent living to assisted living, skilled nursing to memory care, at Life Care Services, Experience Is Everything. For more information, visit lifecareservicesLCS.com.

