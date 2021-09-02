Life Clips Provides Update On Integration Of Belfrics Group And Cognitive Apps Software Solutions

Synergy and performance between the two subsidiaries will be greater than the sum of the parts

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”), announced today next steps in the integration of Belfrics and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions. Over the past week management of all three companies met in Dubai to establish a post-merger integration team and develop an operating model.

Belfrics Group

Belfrics Group is a global blockchain technology firm that operates cryptocurrency exchanges on its proprietary platform. Life Clips acquisition of Belfrics Group includes Belfrics operations in Malaysia, Singapore, India, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Bahrain. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics’ multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority.

Cognitive Apps Software Solutions

Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Cognitive Apps roadmap includes the following streams: Aiki B2C mobile apps (iOS and Android); Aiki B2B solution (iOS, Android and Web Dashboard); Data Set collection apps (iOS and Android); and Clinical validation apps (iOS and Android). Data Set and clinical validation apps are added to the roadmap in order to conduct clinical study and improve mental health analytics.

Belfrics and Cognitive Apps Working Together

Currently, Belfrics is distributing Cognitive Apps software in India and Malaysia. Belfrics, having already developed apps on its blockchain for healthcare will work with Cognitive Apps to build additional compliance and privacy protection into its mental health applications and will be incorporating Cognitive Apps API into the Belfrics blockchain.

“The synergies between Cognitive Apps and Belfrics began even before we acquired Belfrics,” said Life Clips CEO Robert Grinberg. “We believe in the power of the Belfrics blockchain to empower and enhance many different types of apps beyond health care and finance. Our meetings in Dubai not only highlighted the synergies between our two subsidiaries but also showed us the vast opportunities available and the potential of Belrium and the Belfrics exchanges.”

About Us

Life Clips is the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. Belfrics Global is a Malaysian based blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform that is licensed and regulated by Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics’s multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority. Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using a chatbot which includes the Yuru voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from Apple and Google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one’s mental health. Aiki was developed to capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by employers to raise awareness of employees’ mental health. Cognitive Apps’ Yuru is a 3-in-1 tool developed by a team of licensed psychotherapists that makes use of vocal biomarkers to screen for early signs of mental health conditions, such as stress and depression. Yuru is available on Apple‘s App Store.

For more information on Life Clips visit www.lifeclips.com

For more information on Belfrics Global visit www.belfricsgroup.com

For more information on Cognitive Apps Software Solutions visit https://cogapps.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the government and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.

For Media and Investor Relations, please contact:

David L. Kugelman

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free – U.S. & Canada

(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp

[email protected]

Skype: kugsusa

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidkugelman/