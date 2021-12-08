Life Clips Subsidiary Belfrics Introduces Marketing Campaign Featuring Celebrity Partners Rashi Khanna, Sargun Mehta, Vikrant Massey And Varun Sharma To Promote Cryptocurrency Exchange And Platform

Belfrics’ is launching a world-class digital marketing campaign #InvestmentMatlabBelfrics with the collaboration of award-winning stars discussing the benefits of trading the crypto market with Belfrics India

AVENTURA, Fla., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”), announced today that Belfrics India has launched a marketing campaign with the collaboration of award-winning celebrity partners Rashi Khanna , Sargun Mehta , ﻿ Vikrant Massey and Varun Sharma discussing how easy it is to trade the crypto market with its multi-feature trading platform for digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Back with a bang, the multi-feature trading platform for digital assets and cryptocurrencies, showcases Belfrics India’s commitment to delivering a pre-eminent cryptocurrency opportunity to its clients. The #InvestmentMatlabBelfrics marketing campaign by Belfrics India is based on the premise that while various platforms teach about crypto, investors can find it difficult to understand and trade.

Belfrics India’s marketing campaign features Rashi Khanna, Sargun Mehta, Vikrant Massey and Varun Sharma talking to investors about purchasing digital assets through its multi-feature trading platform for digital assets and cryptocurrencies with zero trading fee on unlimited trades with its Belfrics Pro subscription plan. Belfrics is offering free Bitcoin to their first 50,000 customers who download the app and complete KYC.

Praveen Kumar, CEO & Founder of Belfrics Global, said, “Being India’s oldest and most trusted crypto exchange, Belfrics’ motto is to make crypto accessible to everyone in a seamless and transparent manner. With the rapid growth of crypto in India, the #InvestmentMatlabBelfrics campaign aims to bring value to our crypto enthusiasts and potential investors. Also, we are always looking to offer Belfrics’ users a platform where they can trade without worrying and giving them the freedom to trade anywhere and anytime with just a click of a button.”

Last month Belfrics Group announced plans to expand its technology team and open 200 independently owned physical crypto centers over the next six months to meet the demands of the India’s fast-growing cryptocurrency market. Additionally, Belfrics Belrium began trading on the LBank exchange in an effort to complement other exchange launches with a primary focus on Tier 1 and Tier 2 exchanges. India has the largest number of crypto owners in the world with over 100 million owning cryptocurrencies, which is 7.3% of the population. Demand continues to grow as more Indians are working for overseas companies and are choosing to be paid in crypto over traditional currencies because of the ease of conducting international transfers and lower transaction fees compared to bank transfers. In order to provide the most secure platform possible, Belfrics now offers crypto investors a Lloyd’s of London insurance-backed guarantee through Coincover Consumer Protect that protects against hacks, scams, theft, malware, phishing and brute force attacks.

Robert Grinberg, CEO of Life Clips, said, “After a relatively quiet summer, the crypto market rallied on the heels of a long-awaited debut of a bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund in the U.S. Crypto.com’s native token CRO has nearly quadrupled in value in November after a string of high-profile marketing initiatives propelled their brand into the mainstream.” Mr. Grinberg continued, “Belfrics India will be aiming to capture this momentum to help establish its brand in front of a wider mainstream audience. Through its #InvestmentMatlabBelfrics marketing campaign, Belfrics India is focusing on financial independence and its convenient, multi-feature trading platform for digital assets and cryptocurrencies. The timing of Belfrics India’s campaign is ideal, since it coincides with the early stages of the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency in India.”

Belfrics India plans to introduce additional products to its clients that will set new standards in the crypto industry. Life Clips is the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. Belfrics Global is a Malaysian based blockchain service provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform that is licensed and regulated by Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. Belfrics multi-feature trading platform for digital assets and cryptocurrencies includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Belrium (BEL) among others. Founded in 2014, Belfrics is headquartered in Malaysia and operates in seven countries, including India.

Investors can follow the campaign on Belfrics India social media: https://www.instagram.com/belfricsindia/

About Us

Life Clips is the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. Belfrics Global is a Malaysian based blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform that is licensed and regulated by Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics’ multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority. Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using a chatbot which and includes the Yuru voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from Apple and Google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one’s mental health. Aiki was developed to capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by employers to raise awareness of employees’ mental health. Cognitive Apps’ Yuru is a 3-in-1 tool developed by a team of licensed psychotherapists that makes use of vocal biomarkers to screen for early signs of mental health conditions, such as stress and depression. Yuru is available on Apple‘s App Store.

For more information on Life Clips visit www.lifeclips.com

For more information on Belfrics Global visit www.belfricsgroup.com

For more information on Cognitive Apps Software Solutions visit https://cogapps.com

