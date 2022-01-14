Life Clips Subsidiary Belfrics Lists Belrium On VinDAX Exchange

Listing on VinDAX will expand the adoption of Belfrics Belrium in the Asian market

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”), announced today Belfrics Belrium has launched on the VinDAX Exchange, paired with USDT. The VinDAX Exchange is a cryptoasset exchange located in Vietnam that has been live and available to global users for cryptocurrency trading since March 2019. The exchange focuses on providing exchange services for digital cryptocurrency transactions with a high security level, excellent efficiency and well-optimized trading fees.

VinDAX serves more than 1.5 million users from most countries and regions, but it is not available from the U.S. and Canada. the VinDAX mobile crypto trading app is available on IOS (Apple) and Android, as well as Windows or MacOS devices. According to Nomics, volume on the VinDAX exchange over the last 24 hours is US $66.69 million. VinDAX has 180 markets, with the most popular markets (trading pairs) being BTC/USDT, GCZ/BTC, and XRP/USDT. More information about the VinDAX exchange can be found at https://vindax.com.

The listing on VinDAX will enhance the adoption of Belfrics Belrium in the Asian market, increasing brand recognition in the region. As previously mentioned, the exchange has a high daily trading volume that should help to bolster continued interest and investment in Belfrics Belrium. The increased volume of trades resulting from the listing is likely to further contribute to price floor stability and stable long-term growth.

About Us

Life Clips is the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. Belfrics Global is a Malaysian based blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform that is licensed and regulated by Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics’ multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority. Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using a chatbot which and includes the Yuru voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from Apple and Google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one’s mental health. Aiki was developed to capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by employers to raise awareness of employees’ mental health. Cognitive Apps’ Yuru is a 3-in-1 tool developed by a team of licensed psychotherapists that makes use of vocal biomarkers to screen for early signs of mental health conditions, such as stress and depression. Yuru is available on Apple‘s App Store.

