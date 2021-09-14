Life Extension Launches New Plant-Based Multivitamin

An innovative combination of essential vitamins, minerals & nutrients suitable for those seeking plant-based options

Life Extension’s new Plant-Based Multivitamin features a full array of plant-derived vitamins plus minerals to help you stay healthy from head to toe. This product is suitable for vegetarians and is Non-GMO, and provides phytonutrient equivalent to three servings of vegetables and two servings of fruits. This product encourages cellular health and a healthy immune response (and more). It also protects against oxidative stress, promoting bone, heart and brain health.

It can be especially challenging for vegetarians to get the nutrients they need from diet alone—even fruit and vegetable intake can be a reach. According to Life Extension’s Director of Education, Dr. Michael A. Smith, MD, this plant-based formula, sourced from food, is a good alternative to standard supplements on the market. “Our Plant-Based Multivitamin helps people breach nutritional gaps by delivering vitamins, minerals and 13 plant-derived powders and extracts that offer nutrients the body needs,” Dr. Smith explained.

Most of the time, vitamin D is commonly derived from animal byproducts—making it a challenge for supplement brands to offer a completely vegan multivitamin. This is because animal byproducts offer vitamin D3, a dietary form of vitamin D that’s more effective at raising vitamin D levels in the blood. Life Extension’s workaround has been to find plant sources for its nutrients; for example, the vitamin D3 in this formula comes from algae.

The formula combines high-quality vitamins A, E, C, D, and B vitamins to provide 100% of the daily recommended value of these vitamins. These vitamins support a wide array of different bodily organs and systems, including: vision, bone, cardiovascular and cognitive health, and promoting healthy inflammatory and immune responses.

Like other multivitamins offered by Life Extension, Plant-Based Multivitamin also includes important minerals such as iodide, zinc, selenium, magnesium, and trace minerals like manganese, chromium and molybdenum. These nutrients play crucial roles in cellular metabolism and enzyme systems that support different biological processes.

“Plant-Based Multivitamin is an excellent addition to Life Extension’s health-promoting multivitamin lineup and perhaps for people who are vegan or vegetarian,” Dr. Smith said.

Each Plant-Based Multivitamin capsule is non-GMO and gluten-free, in addition to being free of animal byproducts. For more information, visit LifeExtension.com.

About Life Extension®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

