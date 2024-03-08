Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Life Science Virtual Investor Forum held March 7th are now available for online viewing. This event was sponsored by Zacks Small-Cap Research.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1×1 management meeting requests through March 12th.

March 7th

Presentation Ticker(s) GenFlow Biosciences Plc OTCQB: GENFF | LSE: GENF Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq: LSTA Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. OTCQB: KRBP Syra Health Corp. Nasdaq: SYRA Alpha Cognition Inc. OTCQB: ACOGF | CSE: ACOG Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. Nasdaq: ACHV Meridian Holdings, Inc./Dozie and Dozie’s Pharma Pink: MRDH

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

