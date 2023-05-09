Life Sciences BPO Market Trends and Insights By Service Type (Contract Research, Drug Discovery, Pre-Clinical Trials, Clinical Trials, Medical Writing, Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory Services, Clinical Data Management, Clinical Monitoring), By Protocol (Development and Site Management) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Life Sciences BPO Market Information By Service Type, By Protocol and By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030”, Size was prized at USD 178.5 billion in 2021. The life sciences BPO market industry is projected to grow from USD 202.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 495.06 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

Market Scope

Saving money is essential when outsourcing since it enables companies to spend less on managing resources, space, and staff. Structure changes, such the push toward paying for value, a stronger focus on care management, and larger cost-sharing with consumers, are gaining ground as healthcare continues to consume an increasing amount of the overall economy. However, medical costs have remained constant over the previous five years, ranging between 6% and 7%, which is expected to result in a rise in healthcare spending. As a result, growing healthcare costs would greatly raise offshore outsourcing and have recently increased the market’s CAGR.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 495.06 billion CAGR 13.6% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service Type and Protocol Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing spending on healthcare to boost the market growth Growing significance of life sciences BPO in drug development

Life Sciences BPO Market Competitive Dynamics:

The market will expand as a result of leading market participants investing heavily in R&D to broaden the range of products they provide. In addition to significant market developments like the introduction of new products, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, increased investments, and collaboration with other organizations, market participants are taking part in a number of strategic initiatives to expand their reach internationally. If they want to grow and thrive in the life sciences BPO market, rival companies must provide their goods at reasonable costs.

Local production to cut operating costs is one of the main business tactics manufacturers utilize in the life sciences BPO sector to help clients and grow the market sector. Some of the most significant advancements have come from the bio sciences BPO sector.

Key Companies in the market of life sciences BPO include

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

Paraxel International Corporation (US)

Quintiles Transactional Corporation (US)

ProMab Biotechnologies Inc. (US)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (US)

Anthelio Healthcare Solutions (India)

Health Decisions Inc. (US)

Infosys (India)

Catalent Inc. (US)

Genpact Limited (US)

Life Sciences BPO Market Trends

Market Drivers

The development of cellular therapies, biosimilar products, and immunological biological products are the key industry factors driving the growth of the life sciences BPO market. These requirements for rigorous clinical studies and the expansion of the pipeline have been funded by these developments. Pharmaceutical and medical device firms are now working to concentrate on their core strengths. One of the major drivers driving the industry is the ability of these companies to save time and money by outsourcing manufacture, research, and marketing. During the anticipated time, life sciences organizations and corporations have expanded significant advancements and outputs with excellent productivity in the health sectors. The goal of the life sciences BPO is to increase production and manufacturing while improving clinical trials and product safety. This is done by studying and researching the development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, bio-medical technologies, food and medicine based on biotechnology, nutraceuticals, cosmecuticals, food processing, and other products.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The CDMOs are concentrating on developing medications for cancer and other chronic and infectious illnesses due to the high disease prevalence and the drop in COVID-19 cases as a result of the expanding immunization push. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that this will increase demand for the creation and production of these medications. There have been more mergers and acquisitions between CROs and CDMOs in recent years to bolster their capacities. A difficulty for pharmaceutical and medical device firms is the evolving regulatory environment for the development of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Such difficulties are probably going to provide the market room to expand. Even while COVID-19 incidences have decreased, the vaccinations have become noticeably more significant. The demand for COVID-19 vaccinations is rising due to concern over the appearance of new COVID-19 variations.

Market Segmentation:

Service Type Insights

In 2021, the life sciences BPO market was dominated by the pharmacovigilance industry. The sector’s income is being driven up by an increase in the demand for therapeutic pharmaceuticals to treat diseases including oncological illness, diabetes, and others. The increase in the incidence of adverse drug reactions is another significant factor driving market revenue growth.

Protocol Insights

The life sciences BPO market was dominated by the development sector in 2021. The clinical trial management systems and drug discovery and development industries are likely to employ analytical solutions at a growing pace, which will cause the development sector to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis:

In 2021, the North American Life Sciences BPO market had a value of USD 76.5 billion, and throughout the research period, it is anticipated to rise at a strong CAGR of 42.9 percent. The government’s large growth in healthcare expenditure and the rising relevance of life sciences BPO in drug discovery are factors propelling the region’s life sciences BPO market expansion.

The second-largest market share belongs to the life sciences BPO industry in Europe. The demand for customized pharmaceuticals, the number of pharmaceutical companies, and R&D activities are all expected to rise over time. Numerous applications have a strong need for innovative analytics, which is expected to fuel market expansion. Additionally, the UK’s market of life sciences BPO grew the quickest in the European area, while Germany’s market of life sciences BPO had the greatest market share.

From 2022 to 2030, the Asia-Pacific Life Sciences BPO Market is anticipated to see the highest CAGR growth. The market is expected to grow throughout the projection period due to the presence of a strong scientific community, the biggest number of manufacturing locations (outside of the U.S.) that have received FDA approval, and favorable government programs like “Make in India.” In addition, the Indian life sciences BPO industry had the quickest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region, while China’s market of life sciences BPO had the greatest market share.

