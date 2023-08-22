CHASKA, Minn., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (“Lifecore” or the “Company”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2023 fourth quarter financial results. The live webcast can be accessed via Lifecore’s website on the Investor Events & Presentations page. The webcast will be available for 30 days.
Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
Time: 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time)
Direct Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1627193&tp_key=ad066ce9f4
To participate in the conference call via telephone, dial toll-free: 1-877-407-3982 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (International). Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time so the operator can register your name and organization.
A replay of the call will be available through September 7, by calling toll-free: 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), and entering code 13740691.
About Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the Company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Jeff Sonnek
(646) 277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com
